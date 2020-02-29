Renowned Wyoming artist Harry Jackson sculpture chosen for Art in Embassies program

The work of world-renowned artist Harry Jackson, who made his home in Wyoming, is housed in collections around the world — at the Vatican, Buckingham Palace, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, to name a few.
The largest collection of Jackson’s work in the U.S., if not the world, remains in Cody at the Harry Jackson Institute, its president Mark Harris said.
The nonprofit dedicated to that collection recently loaned a bronze sculpture titled “Pony Express” for an exhibition in public spaces at the residence of the U.S. Ambassador to El Salvador, through the Art in Embassies Program.
“When (Jackson) was alive, he lent a lot of things to the program,” Harris said. “He was a big supporter of that program, which is one of the reasons the board and I really felt that it was really important to do this, is because it was important to Harry. And we want to honor and recognize his commitment by making our own.”
Preserving the collection
Jackson is known as the most important sculptor of American Western themes since Remington and Russell “and is the figure responsible for resurrecting a dying genre and creating the phenomenon of contemporary Western art,” according to the Harry Jackson Institute.
“And the amazing thing about Harry is that as terrific as his Western art is, it's just a small portion of his total work,” Harris said. “If you look at his abstract expressionist works, they're amazing. He did realistic canvases... He was a poet. He was a musician.”
Jackson at age 14 hitchhiked from Chicago to Wyoming, where he worked as a ranch hand and cowboy. He served as a Marine in World War II, where he depicted battle scenes as an assigned sketch artist and earned a Purple Heart. He befriended artist Jackson Pollock and became a major part of the second-generation abstract expressionism movement in New York before he returned to Wyoming.
Reagan collected eight of his bronze sculptures in the White House, and his work is in collections including the National Museum of the Marine Corps, the Smithsonian American Art Museum and private collections of the House of Saud, Italian Federal Government and Queen Elizabeth II.
His 21-foot-tall John Wayne sculpture stands in Beverly Hills.
Jackson was commissioned in 1958 to create two “heroic-size” paintings for the Whitney Gallery of Western Art in Cody, and his large sculpture of Sacagawea stands outside the Buffalo Bill Historical Center in Cody. His work also is housed in the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, the Meeteetse Museum, University of Wyoming and the Wyoming State Museum.
Jackson spent part of the year in his studio and foundry in Italy and part of the year in Wyoming, according to Harris.
The Harry Jackson Institute evolved from the Harry Jackson Museum after the artist's death in 2011.
“Actually, (the building) never quit being his studio," Harris said. "He took a portion of it and set it up to exhibit his work. But it was his working studio for as long as he lived there."
The nonprofit works to preserve, interpret and share Jackson’s art and archives through educational programs and research exhibitions and is a resource to Wyoming institutions and national museums. The institute in 2018 received more than 5,000 objects including sculptures, paintings, drawings and sketchbooks — the largest gift of artwork in state history.
Jackson’s children were involved in the decision and one is a current board member of the institute, Harris said.
“I visited with all of the siblings several times and we discussed their visions and hopes and our visions and hopes. And in the end, they all agreed that the best thing for Harry's collection was to keep it together and to donate it, so that we had that broad scope of Harry’s work in one place.”
Sharing Jackson's art
The Harry Jackson Institute is working on placing the entire Harry Jackson collection into archival quality storage facilities and hopes to arrange small touring exhibits before the end of the year, Harris said.
“And hopefully, in the not too distant future, we will have an exhibit space set up where we can share more of Harry's work with the public,” he said.
The U.S. Ambassador to El Salvador, Ronald Johnson, and his wife were seeking Western-themed art and took an interest "Pony Express" for the exhibition, Harris said.
“And we happened to have one that suited their needs,” Harris said. “And it really, that's one of those works that really catches Harry's connection to the West and his representation of the West, which I think is something that they really like down there too.”
The Art in Embassies program under the U.S. Department of State began in 1963 and “creates vital cross-cultural dialogue and fosters mutual understanding through the visual arts and dynamic artist exchanges,” according to a press release.
“It makes a nice cultural exchange all around the world,” Harris said. “We can, we being the United States, can showcase the work of American artists all around the world through that program, which I think is a terrific program.”
The “Pony Express” sculpture is on loan for three years.
“One of our main missions is to help the rest of the world get to know Harry better,” Harris said. “And gosh, what better way than this?”
