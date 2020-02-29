Renowned Wyoming artist Harry Jackson sculpture chosen for Art in Embassies program

Sharing Jackson's art

The Harry Jackson Institute is working on placing the entire Harry Jackson collection into archival quality storage facilities and hopes to arrange small touring exhibits before the end of the year, Harris said.

“And hopefully, in the not too distant future, we will have an exhibit space set up where we can share more of Harry's work with the public,” he said.

The U.S. Ambassador to El Salvador, Ronald Johnson, and his wife were seeking Western-themed art and took an interest "Pony Express" for the exhibition, Harris said.

“And we happened to have one that suited their needs,” Harris said. “And it really, that's one of those works that really catches Harry's connection to the West and his representation of the West, which I think is something that they really like down there too.”

The Art in Embassies program under the U.S. Department of State began in 1963 and “creates vital cross-cultural dialogue and fosters mutual understanding through the visual arts and dynamic artist exchanges,” according to a press release.