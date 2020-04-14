Riot Act, Inc. presents weekly 'Viral Readings'

Riot Act, Inc.’s Viral Readings feature weekly virtual play-readings. Volunteer actors read public domain plays on Wednesday nights via an online conference platform and post the recordings on Saturdays at riotactinc.org/virtual-offerings/.
Readings are available to view for a small fee, and the first episode is free to watch.
Find out more at the Jackson theater company’s Facebook and Instagram. Those interested in acting/reading may email info@riotactinc.org. Donations are accepted at the website and Riot Act, Inc., PO Box 6735, Jackson, WY 83002.
