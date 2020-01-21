You are the owner of this article.
Solve a murder mystery at Gruner Brothers Brewing
Outlaw Mysteries—Murder mystery Dinner Theatre presents their “Who Done It?” murder mystery show at Gruner Brothers Brewing. Attendees can take in the show, beer and dinner as they help solve the case.

Where: Gruner Brothers Brewing, 1301 Wilkins Circle

When: 6 p.m. Friday, doors open 5:30 p.m.

Tickets & info: $40 per ticket or two for $75 at 307-439-2222 or Gruner Brothers Brewing. Find out more at the Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre At Gruner Brothers Brewing event page on Facebook.

