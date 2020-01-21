Solve a murder mystery at Gruner Brothers Brewing

Outlaw Mysteries—Murder mystery Dinner Theatre presents their “Who Done It?” murder mystery show at Gruner Brothers Brewing. Attendees can take in the show, beer and dinner as they help solve the case.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Where: Gruner Brothers Brewing, 1301 Wilkins Circle
When: 6 p.m. Friday, doors open 5:30 p.m.
Tickets & info: $40 per ticket or two for $75 at 307-439-2222 or Gruner Brothers Brewing. Find out more at the Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre At Gruner Brothers Brewing event page on Facebook.
Tags
Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.
Sign up now for our Breaking News email!
Elysia Conner
Star-Tribune reporter Elysia Conner covers arts, culture and the Casper community.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.