Space exploration talk and writing workshop with UW physics and astronomy professor professor

Wyoming Stargazing has gone virtual with its public programs moved to the Zoom online meeting platform. The World Above the Tetons Speaker Series on space exploration continues 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday with University of Wyoming physics and astronomy professor Mike Brotherton's '"Cosmic Storytelling" talk about his research on quasars and love of storytelling as a science fiction writer with several published novels.
The event features virtual door prizes and a raffle drawing for a framed astrophotography print and a one-night stay at the Amangani. A Zoom link will be shared with everyone who signs up at wyomingstargazing.org/speaker-series. Tickets are $20 or free for children and students, and series tickets are available.
Jackson Hole Writers partners with Wyoming Stargazing to host a science-fiction writing workshop 5 p.m. Saturday with Brotherton through Zoom. To register for the free workshop, go to jacksonholewritersconference.com/registration. Zoom meeting access information will be provided upon confirmation of registration.
