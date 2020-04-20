Space exploration talk and writing workshop with UW physics and astronomy professor professor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Wyoming Stargazing has gone virtual with its public programs moved to the Zoom online meeting platform. The World Above the Tetons Speaker Series on space exploration continues 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday with University of Wyoming physics and astronomy professor Mike Brotherton's '"Cosmic Storytelling" talk about his research on quasars and love of storytelling as a science fiction writer with several published novels.

The event features virtual door prizes and a raffle drawing for a framed astrophotography print and a one-night stay at the Amangani. A Zoom link will be shared with everyone who signs up at wyomingstargazing.org/speaker-series. Tickets are $20 or free for children and students, and series tickets are available.

Jackson Hole Writers partners with Wyoming Stargazing to host a science-fiction writing workshop 5 p.m. Saturday with Brotherton through Zoom. To register for the free workshop, go to jacksonholewritersconference.com/registration. Zoom meeting access information will be provided upon confirmation of registration.

