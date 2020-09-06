The Brinton Museum named True West Magazine's top Western art museum

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

True West Magazine named The Brinton Museum in Big Horn atop its Top Western Art Museums of 2020. The top 10 museums are recognized for “an especially outstanding job of presenting and showcasing the legacy of the West” in the magazine’s September issue, which hit stands Aug. 11.

The world’s oldest continuously published Western Americana magazine chose the 10 museums out of hundreds that apply for the award each year, according to True West Magazine regional account director Sheri Jensen.

“For 60 years, the Brinton has been preserving the history and art of the American West while encouraging artists to take their art to new levels,” True West executive editor Bob Boze Bell said in the magazine's announcement. “It is a remarkable institution that does an outstanding job. It is truly deserving of our top Western art museum award for 2020.”

Eight-time Spur Award-winning writer Johnny D. Boggs and the True West editors based the selection on travels, research and first-hand experiences visiting dozens of Western art museums each year.

“These Western museums are important in capturing and presenting the West, in a variety of styles, media and approaches,” Bell said. “In doing so, they keep the Old West alive.”