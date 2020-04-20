The Brinton Museum offers video tour of printmaking exhibition

The Brinton Museum in Big Horn presents a video tour of its juried invitational exhibit of regional print artists, "Printmaking in the Rockies and on the Great Plains" show slated through July 1.
Viewers can learn about the various types of printmaking from examples of selected works works created by the exhibit's artists from Rocky Mountain and Great Plains states. The juror, Theodore Waddell, chose a broad variety of techniques and styles. The video offers an educational opportunity for children at home to learn about how art prints are created.
Find a link to the video on Youtube and more information about the exhibit by clicking on the exhibit title at thebrintonmuseum.org.
