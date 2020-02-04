The Celtic Cultural Showcase features Irish dance and music

The Celtic Cultural Showcase features talented musicians from the Casper area and The Richens/Timm Academy of Irish Dance in their only full company performance of the year. The company will present traditional and current Irish dance under direction by teacher and adjudicator certified by the Commission of Ireland Anné Ellis Donovan.
You have free articles remaining.
Where: Restoration Church, 411 S Walsh Drive
When: 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7
Tickets & info: $13, $12 seniors, $7 students and school teachers, $5 children 12 and younger at the door, Bon Agency Insurance, Express Printing, Hill Music, Sonic Rainbow and the Shade Tree in the Eastridge Mall or artcorewy.com, 307-265-1564