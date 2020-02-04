You are the owner of this article.
The Celtic Cultural Showcase features Irish dance and music
The Celtic Cultural Showcase features Irish dance and music

The Celtic Cultural Showcase featuring Richens/Timm Academy of Irish Dance
Elysia Conner

The Celtic Cultural Showcase features talented musicians from the Casper area and The Richens/Timm Academy of Irish Dance in their only full company performance of the year. The company will present traditional and current Irish dance under direction by teacher and adjudicator certified by the Commission of Ireland Anné Ellis Donovan. 

Where: Restoration Church, 411 S Walsh Drive

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 

Tickets & info: $13, $12 seniors, $7 students and school teachers, $5 children 12 and younger at the door, Bon Agency Insurance, Express Printing, Hill Music, Sonic Rainbow and the Shade Tree in the Eastridge Mall or artcorewy.com, 307-265-1564

