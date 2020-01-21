"A More Perfect Union: The Moth in Jackson" features five tellers who shape their stories with The Moth’s directors. The Moth brings true stories, told live and without notes.

Hosting the program is Atlanta's "The Moth StorySLAM" host Jon Goode. The author, poet and playwright has been a featured performer on HBO’s "Def Poetry," TVOne’s "Verses & Flow" and BET’s "Lyric Café."

"The Moth celebrates the ability of stories to honor both the diversity and commonality of human experience, and to satisfy a vital human need for connection," according to The Center website. "It seeks to present recognized storytellers among established and emerging writers, performers and artists and to encourage storytelling among communities whose stories often go unheard."