You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
'The Moth' brings true stories told live
View Comments

'The Moth' brings true stories told live

{{featured_button_text}}
"A More Perfect Union: The Moth in Jackson"
Elysia Conner

"A More Perfect Union: The Moth in Jackson" features five tellers who shape their stories with The Moth’s directors. The Moth brings true stories, told live and without notes.

Hosting the program is Atlanta's "The Moth StorySLAM" host Jon Goode. The author, poet and playwright has been a featured performer on HBO’s "Def Poetry," TVOne’s "Verses & Flow" and BET’s "Lyric Café."

Storytellers include Jackie Andrews, Kathi Kinnear Hill, Brolin Mawejje and Michael Steinberg. 

"The Moth celebrates the ability of stories to honor both the diversity and commonality of human experience, and to satisfy a vital human need for connection," according to The Center website. "It seeks to present recognized storytellers among established and emerging writers, performers and artists and to encourage storytelling among communities whose stories often go unheard." 

Where: The Center Theater, 240 S. Glenwood St., Jackson

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 28

Tickets & info: $55-75 plus processing fee at jhcenterforthearts.org, 307-733-4900

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News