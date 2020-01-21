You are the owner of this article.
Tony-winning 'An American in Paris' brings Gershwin favorites in 'breathtaking production'
69th Annual Tony Awards - Show

The cast of “An American in Paris” performs at the 69th annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 7, 2015, in New York.

 Charles Sykes, Invision/AP Photo

Four-time Tony Award Winner "An American in Paris" inspired by the Academy Award-winning film features Gershwin favorites like “I Got Rhythm,” “Liza”  and “Stairway to Paradise.”

The story follows World War II veteran Jerry Mulligan, who hopes to start a new life as a painter in newly-liberated Paris. He meets Parisian shop girl Lise with her own secret, but he finds he's not her only suitor.  

"Gershwin’s soaring melodies are matched by gravity-defying dance as the world rediscovers the power of love in this breathtaking production," according to the Cheyenne Civic Center website. 

The New York Times raved, “Pure Joy…An American In Paris is a TRIUMPH!”  

Where: Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St.

When: 3 p.m. Sunday Jan. 26, doors open 2 p.m. 

Tickets & info: $23.40-$78 at 307-637-6363, cheyenneevents.org

