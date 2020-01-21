Tony-winning 'An American in Paris' brings Gershwin favorites in 'breathtaking production'

Four-time Tony Award Winner "An American in Paris" inspired by the Academy Award-winning film features Gershwin favorites like “I Got Rhythm,” “Liza” and “Stairway to Paradise.”
The story follows World War II veteran Jerry Mulligan, who hopes to start a new life as a painter in newly-liberated Paris. He meets Parisian shop girl Lise with her own secret, but he finds he's not her only suitor.
"Gershwin’s soaring melodies are matched by gravity-defying dance as the world rediscovers the power of love in this breathtaking production," according to the Cheyenne Civic Center website.
The New York Times raved, “Pure Joy…An American In Paris is a TRIUMPH!”
Where: Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St.
When: 3 p.m. Sunday Jan. 26, doors open 2 p.m.
Tickets & info: $23.40-$78 at 307-637-6363, cheyenneevents.org