UW Art Museum hosts online events

The University of Wyoming Art Museum's virtual Cocktails & Mocktails with Curators 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 6 features happy-hour version of the museum's Conversations with Curators where participants are welcome to "imbibe with a favorite libation from your home kitchen, or a delectable curbside concoction," according to the Cocktails & Mocktails with Curators Facebook event page.

The free, informal conversation features artists Margery Amdur and Diana Baumbach about their exhibit "Material Slip" along with the curator of education and statewide engagement Katie Christensen. The event features a short video walk-through of the exhibition at the UW Art Museum with a sneak peak of Amdur's studio and current works in progress. Participants can ask questions through a Q&A function via Zoom webinar or stream through Facebook Live. No account is needed to participate. Links to join will be posted on the Facebook event page and at uwyo.edu/artmuseum.