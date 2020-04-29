Watch now: Short film documents home gym in old Casper business during pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

University of Wyoming senior Jeremy Miller spotted a friend’s social media photos of him building a home gym in the more-than-a-century-old home of former Casper business Wardrobe Cleaners.

The story of the space and its new use during the pandemic piqued Miller’s interest enough to create a short film, “Wardrobe Cleaners: A Pandemic Story.” He premiered the short film Wednesday afternoon on his YouTube channel.

“I think it tells a story, both of an old Casper business that’s been around for a century, and it also is a means of inspiration for a lot of people right now,” he said. “Just because it seems like all the news is negative, especially, just with talking about coronavirus stuff, that seems like what every article is about.

“I guess this does have to do with that a little bit just because we talk about it in the film, but it seems like it’s a lighter side of it, to show that cool things are still happening, people are still being creative and doing things to better themselves.”