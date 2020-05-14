Wyoming arts and humanities organizations to receive federal relief funds

“And so rather than just announcing our emergency grants, we’ve been working on this this big idea about how do we place art and culture smack in the middle of this conversation the state needs to have about its economy,” Smith said. “And we just continue to feel like it’s an overlooked aspect of the economy. And so we’re going to really try to focus our work in a really targeted way to be able to prove out the economic impact and value of the cultural arts, heritage and humanities and arts in the state.”

Wyoming Humanities chief operating officer Shawn Reese said there’s an urgent need to stabilize the institutions that tell the state’s stories.

“To protect and preserve the cultural network that will help us diversify our economy and form grass-roots conversations about our current and future issues, we must shore up those organizations that are being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said in a statement.

Wyoming Humanities hopes to work with state economists and researchers to collect data specifically the economic impact of Wyoming’s arts and culture sector, Smith said. She also hopes those who receive the emergency grants from Wyoming Humanities and the Wyoming Arts Council will collaborate with both agencies.