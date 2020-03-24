Wyoming arts community impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

“We'll get through this," Murphy said. "I mean, the Casper Events Center’s going to be here for a long time, and we're real excited about when we get to open back up and start serving our constituents again.”

The AVA Commuity Art Center, a small nonprofit in Gillette closed its doors last week. The pandemic adds to the uncertainty in a community that's already been facing struggles in its main industries, and many of AVA’s donors are directly tied with the oil and gas industry, executive director Quinn Goldhammer said.

“So I guess really without knowing a firm expectation, I do have some anxiety around how this will maybe ripple through all of 2020 and maybe even into next year,” she said.

The WYO Theater in Sheridan early last week closed doors and canceled or postponed several performances.

“I mean, it's pretty devastating,” executive director Erin Butler said. “For ourselves and I assume most performing arts centers. We are, of course, a nonprofit and we operate on a pretty thin margin. And when there's no incoming cash flow, then it changes your ability to pay for things.”

There may be a significant loss of donations, she said.