Wyoming arts groups plan hybrids of in-person and virtual programming

“We’re in direct contact with all of the playwrights, which is fantastic, because then we could go to them and say, ‘How do you feel about filming this?’ or ‘Here are the various options that we have in order to be able to offer the production in this hybrid way of both live or for viewers at home,” Mason said.

The group plans to rehearse and perform at the theater as well as film and edit the takes into a “filmed theater” style available for ticket holders to watch online. The videos will provide an in-theater viewing experience that’s different from the Zoom readings with actors in their homes.

Mason sees much potential in virtual platforms for Relative Theatrics to continue to grow partnerships with more companies as well as for Wyoming theater companies across the state to collaborate with one another.

“I think that that’s something that not only can but should continue into the future.”

***

Opera Wyoming is another performance company that plans a hybrid of virtual and live productions.

The company launched “Friday Night Soirees” in May after its season finale’s run was cut short by the pandemic.