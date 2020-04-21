Wyoming Dance Arts offers 'Hamilton' workshop with Eliza Ohman

Wyoming Dance Arts offers a Hamilton Workshop 1-2 p.m. Thursday via Zoom to learn choreography from the musical "Hamilton" from Eliza Ohman, a former universal swing and dance captain for "Hamilton," original cast member of "King Kong," and the U.S. associate choreographer for "SIX: The Musical." The musical theater workshop is open ages 13 and older, and participation is limited to 23 dancers.
Registration is $15 at wyodance.org/hamilton-workshop. Find out more about this and upcoming Zoom workshops at Wyoming Dance Arts' Hamilton Workshop Facebook event page.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!