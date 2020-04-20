Wyoming Food for Thought offers home and outdoor Earth Day ideas

Wyoming Food for Thought has come up with creative ways to celebrate Earth Day April 22 at home on its Facebook page. Ideas include starting an herb or vegetable garden, collecting rainwater, switching to energy-saving light bulbs and crafting a nature collage. The Earth Day house project and outdoor activity suggestions along with more information can be found at its Earth Day! event page on Facebook.

The nonprofit offers a seed library program at its program center at 900 Saint John St. and will give away garden starter kits with free seeds. The center sells rain barrels and offers BOGO 4X8-foot raised beds, which include installation, bed, soil and plants for you and a family in need. The nonprofit created a local food guide and offers free food from its community gardens in Casper as well as a "little free pantry" at the program center. A compost bin is available there to dump your compost.