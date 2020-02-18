Wyoming-raised actor gains momentum in film world

The program involved master classes with people who made a living on Broadway as dancers, singers, costumers and other careers in the industry.

“That was the first time I really felt like I had permission to let myself be myself really,” she said. “I realized then that that’s something that I always had wanted, but I’d never once considered it or let it into my mind as a possibility.”

She’d always thought a performing career meant beating nearly impossible odds and being a rare “best of the best of the best,” she said.

“And when I was there, that’s when I realized neither of those things were true,” she said. “First of all, odds are just numbers that measure what is. They don’t determine anything. So whenever what is changes, those numbers also change. So you’re not beating anything. There’s nothing there."

"And then the second thing was I realized there is no best of the best of the best. That really can’t be determined. Like, yes, there's people that are really, highly skilled and very talented. But there’s no one person at the top. It’s really just about a lot of people who are very different from each other and just know themselves really, really well and are willing to work very hard, and then there’s room for everybody.”