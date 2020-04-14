Wyoming Symphony Orchestra curates playlists

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra’s Spotify account offers playlists curated by symphony staff and musicians. Find the playlists and tune in for updates at Wyoming Symphony Orchestra on Spotify.

“We are committed to continuing to bring you music to get through the highs and lows of this time,” The symphony said on its Facebook page.

The symphony's three playlists include the 70th Season Repertoire with music from this season’s program selections, Dragon’s Picks and WSO Quarentunes, which features a diverse set of tunes as well as some of the staff and musicians highlighting pieces they chose and why they’re meaningful to them.

Find out more at Wyoming Symphony Orchestra on Facebook or wyosymph on Instagram.

