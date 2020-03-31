Wyomingites bring arts and entertainment to you during social distancing

She offers video chat coaching to help others — beginners to seasoned actors — perform monologues. People can expect to see more from her and others in the coming weeks, she said. The sessions are free, though participation and those who wish to may donate to Relative Theatrics on its website.

Relative Theatrics was scheduled to open “Two Degrees” this month. Now, the cast plans to perform a virtual reading of the play April 17 and hope to feature a call-in with the playwright, Tira Palmquist. The company’s “Antigone Project: A Play in Five Parts” that’s part of the company’s free “Read, Rant, Relate” play reading series with UW Classics and the UW Art Museum and funded in part by Wyoming Humanities will now be held through YouTube livestream on Friday .

“I really strongly believe in the power of theater and the arts, especially in times of turmoil and for the alleviation that they can bring,” she said. “They can provide a creative outlet; they can reduce stress; they enhance empathy. There are so many wonderful skills that come out of engaging with the arts. And I think that in times like right now, things are fraught. People are worried. And the theater and the arts can serve as a temporary cure for all of that. And so even though we can’t be gathering in person, we still can be engaging with one another and telling stories for each other and exploring humanity together.”