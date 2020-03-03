Author, transgender advocate Alex Myers tours Wyoming for book partly based on his life

“I think for me, the importance of it is just knowing that you’re not alone. My own journey of growing up in Rock Springs, Wyoming, I didn’t have this representation or this visibility or access to mentors,” they said. “And so it took me coming to Laramie for college for me to really come to terms with my own identity and find community and find people who shared similar experiences.”

The number of GSA chapters have about tripled across the state through efforts of Wyoming Equality’s GSA coordinator, Fahlsing said, and they hope to learn along the tour more ways the organization can build support and connection for students.

Myers often encounters thought provoking questions from students he works with, who oftentimes these days are coming out as gender nonconforming and non-binary — terms that didn’t exist when he was coming out, Myers said. They often ask him if he’d have come out the same way and about how terminology changes how people understand themselves.

“So I love talking about them, about how language changes to fit us and how we change to fit language,” he said.

He hopes students think about their gender in society and how gender is one way we understand and structure power, he said.