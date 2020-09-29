Casper native's career in graphic novels takes off

Taking off

Miller was on the train to set up for the senior thesis show at Pacific Northwest College of Art and Design when she learned, to her shock, that the owner of Flying Eye Books was trying to contact her. Her thesis mentor on the phone told her he liked the Mason Mooney character from her thesis project and thought she thought he was interested in a book about him. The mentor, who’d had a book published with the London-based company, had unbeknownst to Miller shown him her thesis project, a collection of scary stories for kids with Mason as the narrator.

Miller stood on the train, sweaty on a hot day, trying to haul her portfolio and show supplies.

“And it was just like, ‘Oh, no stress about that thesis show anymore,’” she said. “'Nothing matters; this is so huge.'”

She landed her first book deal just before she graduated in 2017. She illustrated companion graphic novels to the “Hilda” Netflix series for Flying Eye Books and then started the first Mason Mooney graphic novel. The “Hilda” graphic novels gave her first opportunity to illustrate others’ ideas and learn that process. At one point she had to redo all the illustrations for the look they wanted.