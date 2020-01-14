Casper neurosurgeon's new book offers hope through death and loss

After war, a divorce with his first wife, rebuilding and then his loss, “I realized I was standing on the deathbed of my shattered faith,” he wrote in the new book’s blurb. “I’d seen the end of me too.”

The stories of several patients with brain cancer in “I’ve Seen the End of You” are true, with names and enough details changed to protect identities.

He calls one of them Joey, a man with a drug addiction and a brain tumor that Warren caught early enough for a chance of cure, only because the neurosurgeon treated him for a skull fracture after a fight with a DEA agent, he said. From a troubled upbringing and run-ins with the law, the patient turns his life around even as he grows sicker, Warren said.

As Warren studied his patients through their trials, he saw patterns. Some seem to have their lives together and have never experienced much difficulty, and then their lives fell apart after a serious diagnosis. Some of them never seemed to gain their spirit back even if they recovered from illness or injury. Others who’d experienced few good moments in life somehow rallied in their illness.