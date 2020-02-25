Casper readers discuss controversial novel 'American Dirt' after cancellation of high-profile book signing

Tammy Wuertley said after the session that even though the book is fiction, it seemed like she was reading about a real person. All her life she’s heard people talk about immigrants as though they are criminals coming over the border to take jobs.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“I never believed any of it, but it’s always what you hear,” she said. “And then when I read this book and I found out how much trauma this lady went through, I’m just like, ‘Oh my gosh, why don’t we just let people who are in trouble and are hurting and they’re afraid to get killed, why don’t we just let them come to here America?' That’s how we were founded.”

Burger said the book made her think about how people in the U.S. refer to themselves as Americans, which excludes people from other North, South or Central American countries. People from the U.S. are referred to as "estadounidenses" in Mexico and other Latin American countries, Dovalina said, not "americanos."

“Yeah, she (Cummins) made me aware of it too, and I'm Mexican American,” she said.

She found the book true to her experiences traveling through the country and watching it become a more dangerous place.