Talk and book signing with foremost Martin Luther King, Jr. expert

Foremost Martin Luther King, Jr., expert, Clayborne Carson's "A Dedication to the Dream: Dr. Carson’s Pursuit of MLK’s Vision" presentation with a Q&A details King's life and work toward creating a more equitable world.

Carson founded the Martin Luther King, Jr. Research and Education Institute at Stanford University after he was personally chosen by Coretta Scott King to compile, organize and publish MLK’s papers. He's written and edited several books about the civil rights activist. Carson will sign book copies, which will be available for purchase during the event.

"His intimate knowledge of Martin Luther King, Jr. is unparalleled, especially considering he attended the March on Washington as a young man and listened to MLK’s profound speech firsthand," according to a press release from the Laramie County Library System.

Where: Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St., Cheyenne

When: 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 13, doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets & info: Free and open to the public. Tickets not required, but preferred seating may be reserved at laramiecountylibrary.org. Find out more at 307-634-3561 or cheyenneevents.org.

