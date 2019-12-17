Wyoming adventure author receives international award, positive reception

Wyoming author Andy Baldwin knows the terrain where his characters flee up canyons or even swim through rapids — something he’s experienced in swamped canoes in Utah’s Canyonlands National Park area. His own adventures as he hikes, whitewater rafts and flies over in a Cessna play into the plot and action of his adventure novel series inspired by the landscape.
“It’s just beautiful down there,” he said, “and that country, it just sparks your imagination, and I think that’s part of it.”
Baldwin, a semi-retired Lander attorney who writes under the name A.W. Baldwin, was honored as a finalist for the Grandmaster Adventure for adventure writing in October for his second book, “Raptor Canyon,” while the third of his positively reviewed series is set to come out early next year.
New York Times best-selling author Dirk Cussler, son of famed adventure writer Clive Cussler and competition finalist judge, presented the international awards in October in Phoenix, according to the award website.
“I went down there for that conference in Phoenix, that was really a phenomenal experience to have bestselling authors in the room with you — who’ve read your work — patting you on the back and saying, ‘Hey man keep writing, this is great stuff; we want to see more from you,’” Baldwin said. “And that’s just a huge affirmation. It’s really a reward and encouragement more than anything else.”
Positive reception
Baldwin’s adventure series began with the 2017 “Desert Guardian” and features a Utah outback hermit moonshiner named Relic. Remnants of prohibition-era moonshine stills Baldwin has spotted along his Canyonlands explorations inspired the character who sells moonshine for money and otherwise lives off the land.
Relic and a young lawyer in “Raptor Canyon” discover a corrupt land deal “to turn a pristine canyon into a high-end tourist trap,” using an “unlikely set of dinosaur petroglyphs,” according to the author’s website.
“He and Relic must endure each other, monkey-wrench the corrupt land-deal, and save a pristine canyon,” according to a press release from the author.
Dirk Cussler described the book as “A captivating joyride through the mystical southwest canyonlands as a modern day monkey-wrench gang fights for the preservation of the land and their own survival. Relentless danger mixed with dusty adventure makes for a gem of a read.”
In the follow-up, “Wings Over Ghost Creek,” Relic rescues a different protagonist from a shot-down airplane in the Colorado River and they flee the sniper through rugged canyon terrain to solve a murder at a college archaeological dig and “foil a remarkable form of thievery,” according to the website.
The three Relic series books have received Five Star awards from Readers’ Favorite along with praise for action, characters and descriptions of the settings.
“Baldwin’s plot is finely honed, and his characters are complex and believable,” reviewer for the website Jack Magnus said of “Raptor Canyon.”
Baldwin arrived in Wyoming in 1982 on a poverty law fellowship to work on the Wind River Reservation, he said. He’s practiced law for more than 35 years.
He has more time to write as he works on the fourth book now that he’s semi-retired, though he found time for the first three while working full time.
“But I just enjoyed doing it so much,” he said, “that it didn’t feel quite like work.”
Adventurous inspiration
Baldwin’s favorite way to explore Canyonlands National Park is by canoe for days at a time, stopping to hike canyons and find cowboy cabins, outlaw cabins and a longer Native American history — a fascinating history amid the stunning beauty, he said.
“And you can just be walking along and come around the bend and see a set of beautiful huge petroglyphs or apartment complexes that the Pueblo built,” he said. “And it’s just there, there’s no signs … and you’re just walking along and you find this stuff. And that makes it pretty exciting too.”
His books don’t feature real places or scenarios, but they’re inspired by his real-life adventures.
“What happens if you’re running up a canyon that’s a box canyon? What happens if you’re running up a canyon that gets you to the top? If you have to jump in the river to swim the river for a while through rapids, what’s that like?” he said. “And I’ve swum through some rapids in my experience and swamped canoes and all kinds of things like that. So all of that plays into or affects the plot and the action.”
Baldwin has long been a fan of adventure and mystery books.
“And it’s just like when you’re out exploring someplace, you like to find new things and do new things that you haven’t done before,” he said, “you know, get to the top of that hill or find the end of that canyon or find those petroglyphs that are way off the beaten path.”
“A good adventure novel, it’s like that too,” he added. “You get to discover new things and explore new things mentally.”
