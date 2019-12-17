Wyoming adventure author receives international award, positive reception

Wyoming author Andy Baldwin knows the terrain where his characters flee up canyons or even swim through rapids — something he’s experienced in swamped canoes in Utah’s Canyonlands National Park area. His own adventures as he hikes, whitewater rafts and flies over in a Cessna play into the plot and action of his adventure novel series inspired by the landscape.

“It’s just beautiful down there,” he said, “and that country, it just sparks your imagination, and I think that’s part of it.”

Baldwin, a semi-retired Lander attorney who writes under the name A.W. Baldwin, was honored as a finalist for the Grandmaster Adventure for adventure writing in October for his second book, “Raptor Canyon,” while the third of his positively reviewed series is set to come out early next year.

New York Times best-selling author Dirk Cussler, son of famed adventure writer Clive Cussler and competition finalist judge, presented the international awards in October in Phoenix, according to the award website.