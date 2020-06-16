Casper Comedians Care to raise money for Wyoming Food For Thought with Drive-In Comedy Night

The audience is required stay in their cars except to use the restrooms. Tickets are available online only at the Wyoming Food for Thought Project Facebook page in advance.

Ticket holders will be checked in by sharing their name at two entrance points at the former Sears parking lot, according to the Facebook event page. Parking attendants will guide them to their spots with a parking space between each vehicle.

The idea for Saturday’s show came from a news story Bulow read about drive-in concerts.

“And I thought, well, we could have a drive-in comedy show,” he said. “We’ve never done it before. We’ve done every other kind of show, so I just thought we could try it.”

Raising money and growing

In a year of fast growth for the comedy group, they’ve performed a show every month for a different local nonprofit. They’ve raised from $1,200 to about $14,000 at one show, and the nonprofits receive all the money, Bulow said.

“So I approached Wyoming Food For Thought, because they’re providing basically meals for people in this time of need,” he said.