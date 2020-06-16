Casper Comedians Care to raise money for Wyoming Food For Thought with Drive-In Comedy Night

A group of Casper comedians that performs local nonprofit benefits grew within a year to weekly shows that often sold out, with paid gigs and even a Wyoming tour on the way.
The coronavirus pandemic put a halt to all those performances.
Now, Casper Comedians Care will take up their mics again in Saturday’s Drive-In Comedy Night at the Eastridge Mall parking lot to benefit Wyoming Food for Thought.
The show features the three-man comedy group’s founders Daren Bulow and Don Haines as well as Matthew Frias, who’s performed in the group since its first show in August.
“So we’re hoping that people come out just to have a good laugh,” Bulow said. “It’s something to do when everything else is restricted and you can’t do anything. Come on out. And this is this is family-friendly comedy, so you can bring your whole family.”
A new kind of show
Casper Comedians Cares’ first show in the social distancing era will be different from any other the group has performed before. The stage will be a flatbed trailer, and the audience will tune in on their radios to hear the show broadcast on an FM transmitter.
The audience is required stay in their cars except to use the restrooms. Tickets are available online only at the Wyoming Food for Thought Project Facebook page in advance.
Ticket holders will be checked in by sharing their name at two entrance points at the former Sears parking lot, according to the Facebook event page. Parking attendants will guide them to their spots with a parking space between each vehicle.
The idea for Saturday’s show came from a news story Bulow read about drive-in concerts.
“And I thought, well, we could have a drive-in comedy show,” he said. “We’ve never done it before. We’ve done every other kind of show, so I just thought we could try it.”
Raising money and growing
In a year of fast growth for the comedy group, they’ve performed a show every month for a different local nonprofit. They’ve raised from $1,200 to about $14,000 at one show, and the nonprofits receive all the money, Bulow said.
“So I approached Wyoming Food For Thought, because they’re providing basically meals for people in this time of need,” he said.
The group performed a previous show for the nonprofit’s weekend food bag program, which provides local food-insecure students with meals for weekends as well as school and summer breaks when they may not have enough in the absence of school meals.
When schools closed because of the pandemic, Wyoming Food for Thought helped provide meals through the end of the year as well.
The Eastridge Mall and DK Hauling, which is providing the portable restrooms, jumped at the chance to support the cause, Bulow said.
Casper Comedians Care have added paid gigs to their schedule as well.
“People were calling us and offering us money,” Bulow said. “We’re making money, because it’s that thing of where we were doing something good for the community and then organizations or companies were calling us to come and do shows for them.”
Besides the monthly benefit shows, before March the group was performing weekly shows and running a monthly open mic at the Clarion Inn at Platte River.
They’d lined up a tour with stops in 17 Wyoming towns. They’ll have to start over, because the venues they’d booked are no longer able to host the shows under current restrictions, Bulow said. Attendance at shows took off in the past year as well.
“We got to the point where we were selling out just about every show that we had,” he said.
A new format
The format of Saturday’s Drive-In Comedy Night will be a bit different for both the audience and the comedians.
They won’t be able to interact like they could in a typical venue, and Bulow’s changed one routine that involves facial expressions because the audience won’t have a close enough view of his face.
There are more hoops to jump through to organize shows, like gaining health department and city approval as well as approval from the venue and then setting up a new kind of show format with precautions, he said.
“But one of the bigger highs as far as adrenaline or endorphins is when you hit a joke and you get off stage, you have an adrenaline rush or an endorphin high unlike anything I’ve ever felt before and it lasts for hours,” he said.
Restrictions have eased to allow groups of up to 250 outdoors, so Bulow hopes to resume plans for the tour in parks or fields.
Although restrictions have eased for some indoor venues as well, they’ll probably stick with outdoor shows and will continue no-contact tickets and other precautions, he said.
“We’re probably being overcautious,” Bulow said, “and the reason why we’re being overcautious is it’s a comedy show, it’s raising money, but we don’t want anybody to get sick because of us.”
He hopes to bring laughter to others in time when many have been dealing with isolation, boredom, being out of work or other troubles.
“And if we can make them laugh this one night out that they can come out and enjoy themselves, where they can’t do anything else,” Bulow said, “well, that makes me happy.”
