Casper Events Center and the City of Casper’s Fireworks Show 2020 is set for the Fourth of July. This year’s show will not include a festival or public access to the Events Center’s parking lot.
“We instead encourage the community to watch from afar in a responsible socially distanced manner,” according to a Casper Events Center press release.
The “Official Fireworks Festival soundtrack” will broadcast on all Townsquare Media Stations: 104.7 KISS-FM, 107.9 JACK-FM, K2 Radio, Rock 96.7, My Country 95.5 and AM 1400 The Cowboy. No-parking areas around the Events Center and launch site will be posted, and maps of areas to avoid are available at caspereventscenter.com.
Where: Community encouraged to watch from afar
When: About 10 p.m. Saturday
Tickets & info: caspereventscenter.com
