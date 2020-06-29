× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Casper Events Center and the City of Casper’s Fireworks Show 2020 is set for the Fourth of July. This year’s show will not include a festival or public access to the Events Center’s parking lot.

“We instead encourage the community to watch from afar in a responsible socially distanced manner,” according to a Casper Events Center press release.

The “Official Fireworks Festival soundtrack” will broadcast on all Townsquare Media Stations: 104.7 KISS-FM, 107.9 JACK-FM, K2 Radio, Rock 96.7, My Country 95.5 and AM 1400 The Cowboy. No-parking areas around the Events Center and launch site will be posted, and maps of areas to avoid are available at caspereventscenter.com.

Where: Community encouraged to watch from afar

When: About 10 p.m. Saturday

