You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
City of Casper’s Fireworks Show 2020
View Comments

City of Casper’s Fireworks Show 2020

{{featured_button_text}}
Fourth of July 2011 Casper Events Center
File, Star-Tribune

Casper Events Center and the City of Casper’s Fireworks Show 2020 is set for the Fourth of July. This year’s show will not include a festival or public access to the Events Center’s parking lot.  

“We instead encourage the community to watch from afar in a responsible socially distanced manner,” according to a Casper Events Center press release. 

The “Official Fireworks Festival soundtrack” will broadcast on all Townsquare Media Stations: 104.7 KISS-FM, 107.9 JACK-FM, K2 Radio, Rock 96.7, My Country 95.5 and AM 1400 The Cowboy. No-parking areas around the Events Center and launch site will be posted, and maps of areas to avoid are available at caspereventscenter.com.

Where: Community encouraged to watch from afar 

When: About 10 p.m. Saturday 

Tickets & info: caspereventscenter.com

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

These are Carl Reiner's biggest movies and tv shows

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News