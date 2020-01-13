You are the owner of this article.
David Street Station hosts Daddy Daughter Skate
Ice Skating

Stormy Winn and her husband Tyler help their son Vinny, 5, balance while ice skating for the first time at David Street Station Dec. 15, 2018.

 Josh Galemore, Star-Tribune

David Street Station's Daddy Daughter Skate features a partnership with Frosted Tops to offer a buy-one-get-one-free deal on cupcakes from 12 to 6 p.m. at the shop across the street from the plaza.

The skate is open to all.

Where: David Street Station, 200 S. David St. 

When: 12-9 p.m. Saturday

Tickets & info: For ice rink admission, skate rental costs and more information, go to at davidstreetstation.com

Follow arts & culture reporter Elysia Conner on twitter @erconner

