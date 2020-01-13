David Street Station hosts Daddy Daughter Skate

David Street Station's Daddy Daughter Skate features a partnership with Frosted Tops to offer a buy-one-get-one-free deal on cupcakes from 12 to 6 p.m. at the shop across the street from the plaza.
The skate is open to all.
Where: David Street Station, 200 S. David St.
When: 12-9 p.m. Saturday
Tickets & info: For ice rink admission, skate rental costs and more information, go to at davidstreetstation.com
