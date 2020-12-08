Cookin' with Sal: A hundred ways to say thanks

If I listed 100 ways to say thanks to those who’ve read this space in some form or another for more than 20 years, it wouldn’t be enough.
Many, many readers have become more than reader and I am honored to call them friends.
They call with concern if I don’t “sound right,” in a particular column.
They write sweet notes and actually mail them in the mail — with a stamp.
They shoot off an e-mail when something tickles them that they think I would enjoy.
One of these is Rita Rochelle, who marked her 100th birthday on Monday at Meadow Winds Assisted Living.
When I moved to Casper in early June 1978, I chose St. Anthony’s Catholic Church because it was gorgeous, just blocks from my alley apartment, and had a vast array of Mass times from which to choose.
There was Rita Rochelle, near the front on the right side. Every week. Every single week.
Then she started communicating with me outside of church.
Then she sent me this recipe, which I have printed a million times.
It is so easy and so good and I would not ever consider not making it for St. Patrick’s Day dinner, and reminding those at the table who gave it to me.
Life is the acquaintances we make. Take Pennie Espeland in Laramie for example. We met because she made the recipe I printed for pancakes with flavored coffee creamer when she was having the time of her life running a little B&B in their historic home next to the post office. She shot me a note thanking me for the recipe and inviting me to a party they were having, and the rest is a beautiful friendship with her and her husband, Gary, the nicest guy in the world. (Her home is also where I met the parents and family of Josh Allen.)
I could go on and on, and mention legions of others, who have enriched my life in indescribable ways just because they read these lines every single week. I think of all of them all of the time.
It’s December. Clean the house. Light some candles. Play some music. Make special food for those in your bubble. And join me in counting your blessings.
Irish Bread
- 4 cups sifted flour
- 1/4 cup granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 2 tablespoons caraway seeds
- 1 cup seedless raisins
- 2 teaspoons baking soda
- 1/4 cup softened butter (1/2 cube)
- 1-1/3 cups buttermilk
- 2 eggs
Sift in large bowl: flour, sugar, salt, baking powder, caraway seeds and baking soda. Cut in butter. Add raisins, which have been softened in water. Mix eggs with buttermilk and add to dry ingredients. Before baking, cut top of bread with the Sign of the Cross. Bake in 8-inch cake pan (greased) for 45 minutes.
Variation: For dinner bread, omit raisins and use 2 cups whole wheat flour and 2 cups white flour.
To help bread brown, paint top of bread with 1 tablespoon buttermilk before baking.
(Recipe courtesy of Rita Rochelle, Casper)
The Otto
- 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
- 1 tablespoon grated onion
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- A splash of Worcestershire
- A plop of good mustard
Topping
- 1/4 cup butter
- 1/4 cup packed dark brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire
- 1/2 teaspoon prepared mustard
- 1 cup finely chopped pecans, toasted
- Assorted crackers or dark rye bread, quartered and toasted in the oven
In a small bowl, combine cream cheese, onion, garlic, splash of Worcestershire sauce and plop of mustard. Transfer to a serving plate; shape into a 6-inch disk. Set aside. In a small saucepan, combine butter, brown sugar, Worcestershire and mustard. Cook and stir over medium heat for 4 to 5 minutes or until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat; stir in pecans. Cool slightly. Spoon over cheese mixture and serve immediately with small cheese spreader.
(Recipe courtesy of Pennie Espeland, Laramie)
