Cookin' with Sal: A hundred ways to say thanks

If I listed 100 ways to say thanks to those who’ve read this space in some form or another for more than 20 years, it wouldn’t be enough.

Many, many readers have become more than reader and I am honored to call them friends.

They call with concern if I don’t “sound right,” in a particular column.

They write sweet notes and actually mail them in the mail — with a stamp.

They shoot off an e-mail when something tickles them that they think I would enjoy.

One of these is Rita Rochelle, who marked her 100th birthday on Monday at Meadow Winds Assisted Living.

When I moved to Casper in early June 1978, I chose St. Anthony’s Catholic Church because it was gorgeous, just blocks from my alley apartment, and had a vast array of Mass times from which to choose.

There was Rita Rochelle, near the front on the right side. Every week. Every single week.

Then she started communicating with me outside of church.

Then she sent me this recipe, which I have printed a million times.