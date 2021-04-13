Cookin' with Sal: All beef all the time

Never fails, during the six-plus weeks of Easter, the thing I miss the most is a great hamburger on Friday.

Yes, it’s beyond stupid, but that’s what happens.

After Lent is over, and I know I can have a burger any day that I want one, I tend to want fewer.

Here are a couple of beef recipes that you might want to add to your collection. I know beef producers and they are struggling.

I can’t say I know where every pound of burger I buy comes from, but at least some producer somewhere is benefiting from it.

These recipes include a total down-home cube steak recipe and a fancier steak with merlot sauce perfect for date night.

Cube steaks will forever remind me of my beloved Nana, whose breaded cube steaks and fried potatoes were one of my favorite meals. Since this recipe comes with gravy, I’d pick mashed potatoes over Nana’s fried potatoes — maybe.

County Fried Steaks

5 tablespoons all-purpose flour, divided

1/4 cup cornmeal

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper