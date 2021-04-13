Cookin' with Sal: All beef all the time

Never fails, during the six-plus weeks of Easter, the thing I miss the most is a great hamburger on Friday.
Yes, it’s beyond stupid, but that’s what happens.
After Lent is over, and I know I can have a burger any day that I want one, I tend to want fewer.
Here are a couple of beef recipes that you might want to add to your collection. I know beef producers and they are struggling.
I can’t say I know where every pound of burger I buy comes from, but at least some producer somewhere is benefiting from it.
These recipes include a total down-home cube steak recipe and a fancier steak with merlot sauce perfect for date night.
Cube steaks will forever remind me of my beloved Nana, whose breaded cube steaks and fried potatoes were one of my favorite meals. Since this recipe comes with gravy, I’d pick mashed potatoes over Nana’s fried potatoes — maybe.
County Fried Steaks
5 tablespoons all-purpose flour, divided
1/4 cup cornmeal
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
4 beef cubed steaks (4 ounces each)
1 egg white
1 tablespoon water
2 tablespoons canola oil, divided
Gravy:
1 tablespoon butter
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1-1/2 cups 2 percent milk
1 teaspoon beef bouillon granules
1/2 teaspoon dried marjoram
1/4 teaspoon dried thyme
1/8 teaspoon pepper
Combine 3 tablespoons flour, cornmeal, salt and pepper; set aside. Coat steaks with remaining flour. Beat egg white and water; dip steaks, then dredge in cornmeal mixture.
In a large skillet, cook two steaks in 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat for 5 to 7 minutes on each side or until crisp, lightly browned and cooked to desired doneness. Remove steaks and keep warm. Repeat with the remaining oil and steaks.
Meanwhile, for gravy, melt butter in a small saucepan; stir in flour until smooth. Gradually add milk. Bring to a boil over medium heat; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Reduce heat to medium-low. Add the bouillon, marjoram, thyme and pepper; simmer, uncovered, for 4 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Serve with steaks. Serves 4.
Merlot Filet Mignon
2 beef tenderloin steaks (8 ounces each)
3 tablespoons butter, divided
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 cup merlot
2 tablespoons heavy whipping cream
1/8 teaspoon salt
In a small skillet, cook the steaks in 1 tablespoon butter and oil over medium heat for 4 to 6 minutes on each side or until the meat reaches desired doneness (for medium-rare, a thermometer should read 145; medium, 160; well-done, 170). Remove and keep warm.
In the same skillet, add wine, stirring to loosen browned bits from pan. Bring to a boil; cook until liquid is reduced to 1/4 cup. Add the cream, salt and remaining butter; bring to a boil. Cook and stir for 1 to 2 minutes or until slightly thickened and butter is melted. Serve with steaks. Serves 2.
(Recipes from “Best Loved Recipes,” 2012)
