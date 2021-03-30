Cookin' with Sal: Avocados any time

I know someone who eats half an avocado with salt and pepper for breakfast most days. Then she tries to give away the other half.

I'm not a taker.

My relationship with avocados beyond homemade guac with no onions and no cilantro was slow to develop. The Friend's beloved mother always ordered the same salad after a round of golf, and it came with avocado. I like everything else in the salad, so I ordered it as well and realized that the avocados were not awful.

This was years ago and the buttery, high in fat fruit has been everywhere as a super food for that long.

Here are some ways you might want to try them, if you buy them by the bagful at the super store.

Avocado Fruit Salad

1/2 cup plain yogurt

2 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

3 medium ripe avocados, peeled and cubed

1 medium apple, chopped

1 cup halved seedless grapes

1 can (11 ounces) mandarin oranges, drained

1 medium firm banana, cut into 1/4-inch slices

For dressing, mix yogurt, honey, lemon zest and 1 teaspoon lemon juice. Toss avocados with remaining lemon juice.