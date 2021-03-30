Cookin' with Sal: Avocados any time

I know someone who eats half an avocado with salt and pepper for breakfast most days. Then she tries to give away the other half.
I'm not a taker.
My relationship with avocados beyond homemade guac with no onions and no cilantro was slow to develop. The Friend's beloved mother always ordered the same salad after a round of golf, and it came with avocado. I like everything else in the salad, so I ordered it as well and realized that the avocados were not awful.
This was years ago and the buttery, high in fat fruit has been everywhere as a super food for that long.
Here are some ways you might want to try them, if you buy them by the bagful at the super store.
Avocado Fruit Salad
- 1/2 cup plain yogurt
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1 teaspoon grated lemon zest
- 3 medium ripe avocados, peeled and cubed
- 1 medium apple, chopped
- 1 cup halved seedless grapes
- 1 can (11 ounces) mandarin oranges, drained
- 1 medium firm banana, cut into 1/4-inch slices
For dressing, mix yogurt, honey, lemon zest and 1 teaspoon lemon juice. Toss avocados with remaining lemon juice.
In a large bowl, combine the remaining ingredients; gently stir in avocados. Serve with dressing. Serves 6.
Avocado Scrambled Eggs
- 8 large eggs
- 1/2 cup whole milk
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1 medium ripe avocado, peeled and cubed
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 6 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
In a bowl, beat eggs. Add milk, salt and pepper; stir in avocado. In a skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Add egg mixture; cook and stir gently until the eggs are completely set. Sprinkle with bacon. Serves 6.
(Recipes from "Most Requested Recipes 2020")
Avocado Eggs Benedict
- 1/2 cup butter
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 cups 2 percent milk
- 2 cups (8 ounces) shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 tablespoon grated Romano cheese
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/8 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1/8 teaspoon each ground mustard, coriander and pepper
- 1 tablespoon white vinegar
- 6 eggs
- 6 slices Canadian bacon, warmed
- 1 large ripe avocado, peeled and sliced
- 3 English muffins, split and toasted
In a large saucepan, melt butter. Stir in flour until smooth; gradually add milk. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Reduce heat; stir in cheeses and seasonings. Cook and stir until cheese is melted; keep warm.
Place 2 to 3 inches of water in a large skillet with high sides; add vinegar. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer gently. Break cold eggs, one at a time, into a custard cup or saucer; holding the cup close to the surface of the water, slip each egg into water. Cook, uncovered, until whites are completely set and yolks begin to thicken (but are not hard), about 4 minutes.
Place Canadian bacon and avocado on each muffin half. With a slotted spoon, lift each egg out of the water and place over avocado. Top with cheese sauce. Serves 6.
(Recipe from "Best Loved Recipes")
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.