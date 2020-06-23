Cookin' with Sal: Backyard ice cream treats

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The end of June signals hot weather and the need for cool treats.

Families are figuring out how to make their own fun this summer and obviously are spending much more time closer to home.

So after a long day playing outside and scrubbing the house — again — plan on a cool ice cream treat to end the day.

These are great anytime and you may want to save one or two to try over the 4th of July weekend. Two use already prepared ice cream and one recipe is for making your own ice cream and some kind of ice cream freezer is required.

Banana Colada Sundaes





6 tablespoons butter, cubed

1/3 cup packed brown sugar

1/3 cup orange juice

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

4 medium bananas, sliced

1/2 teaspoon rum extract

3 pints vanilla ice cream

1/2 cup flaked coconut, toasted