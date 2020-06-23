You are the owner of this article.
Cookin' with Sal: Backyard ice cream treats
Cookin' with Sal: Backyard ice cream treats

The end of June signals hot weather and the need for cool treats.

Families are figuring out how to make their own fun this summer and obviously are spending much more time closer to home.

So after a long day playing outside and scrubbing the house — again — plan on a cool ice cream treat to end the day.

These are great anytime and you may want to save one or two to try over the 4th of July weekend. Two use already prepared ice cream and one recipe is for making your own ice cream and some kind of ice cream freezer is required.

Banana Colada Sundaes

  • 6 tablespoons butter, cubed
  • 1/3 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1/3 cup orange juice
  • 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 4 medium bananas, sliced
  • 1/2 teaspoon rum extract
  • 3 pints vanilla ice cream
  • 1/2 cup flaked coconut, toasted

In a small saucepan, combine the butter, brown sugar, orange juice and cinnamon. Cook and stir over medium heat for 4 to 5 minutes or until sauce is smooth. Stir in bananas; heat through. Remove from the heat; stir in extract.

Serve warm over ice cream. Sprinkle with coconut. Serves 8.

Frozen Peppermint Delight

  • 1 package (16.6 ounces) cream-filled chocolate sandwich cookies, crushed
  • 1/2 cup butter
  • 1 gallon peppermint ice cream, slightly softened
  • 1 carton (12 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed
  • 1 jar (11-3/4 ounces) hot fudge ice cream topping, warmed
  • Crushed peppermint candy

In a large bowl, combine the cookie crumbs and butter. Press into an ungreased 13- by 9-inch dish. Spread the ice cream over crust; top with whipped topping. Cover and freeze until solid. May be frozen for up to 2 months.

Just before serving, drizzle with hot fudge topping and sprinkle with peppermint candy. Serves 12 to 15.

Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream

  • 3 cups sugar
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • Dash salt
  • 8 cups milk
  • 4 eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, cubed
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 3 cups fresh or frozen unsweetened strawberries, thawed
  • 2 cups heavy whipping cream

In a heavy saucepan, combine the sugar, flour and salt. Gradually add milk until smooth. Bring to a boil over medium heat; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Remove from the heat; cool slightly.

Whisk a small amount of hot milk mixture into the eggs; return all to the pan, whisking constantly. Cook and stir over low heat until mixture reaches at least 160 degrees and coats the back of a metal spoon. Stir in the cream cheese until melted.

Remove from the heat. Cool quickly by placing pan in a bowl of ice water; stir for 2 minutes. Stir in vanilla. Press plastic wrap onto surface of custard. Refrigerate for several hours or overnight. Makes 1 gallon.

(Recipes from “Best Loved Recipes”)

