Cookin' with Sal: Baking for Santa

With just 10 days until the big day, chances are that most of your baking is finished.
Sorry I did not do more to help in the recipe department, but the truth is, taking a week off just before Thanksgiving really messed up my holiday prep schedule.
By the time I came back to the desk, the calendar had flipped and it was chaos both at the office and at home.
Day after day, I would look at the gifts piled on the dining room chairs and think, “I have to start wrapping.”
Night after night, I’d clean the kitchen after dinner and think, “I need to start baking.”
Such is Christmas in a pandemic. Gone is the family cookie exchange with a million people and babies and Santa. Gone is the couples holiday get-together that sometimes drew more than 20 in my teeny tiny abode. Gone are the “drop-in’s” we so looked forward to, armed with tins of goodies to leave and our own bottles of drink.
This year, Christmas will come early for my bubble, but it’s a happy, thrilling price to pay to get them all at once and at my little homestead, decorated to the max.
I have written before, sometimes with a trembling lower lip and watery eyes, that it’s not the date that makes Christmas but who is in your house. This year, I really, truly mean it.
So as you read this, preparations had better be in the final stages or something’s not getting done.
There is a popular thing on social media these days that shows a plate of tacos and a bottle of beer left for Santa. Yup, that absolutely works.
But here are a couple of other things that work as well. And if you’re lucky enough to have an office with people in it, these work for that too. And one is completely no-bake, one is simple and one is traditional cookie baking at its finest.
Sugar Plums
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1 cup sugar plus more for dusting
- 1 cup dates (chopped)
- 1 cup coconut
- 1 cup walnuts (chopped)
Mix ingredients. Put in buttered pan. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes. Cool. Wearing plastic gloves, roll into balls and roll in granulated sugar.
(Recipe from my late, wonderful friend and part-time cupid Louise Walker of Glenrock)
Christmas Crack
- 1 12.8-ounce box Rice Chex cereal
- 1 12-ounce box Golden Grahams cereal
- 1 7-ounce bag shredded coconut
- 1 4-ounce bag slivered almonds
- 1 1/2 cups butter (yes, 3 sticks, it’s Christmas, don’t judge)
- 2 cups sugar
- 2 cups corn syrup
Combine Rice Chex and Golden Grahams, coconut and almonds in a large mixing bowl. Stir to combine. In a large saucepan, cook butter, sugar and corn syrup to the “soft ball” stage, about 234 degrees on a candy thermometer. Pour over cereal mixture and stir until all is well coated. Pour mixture out onto two large cookie sheets to cool. Stir it around occasionally to prevent clumping. Store in airtight container. Makes 2 gallons.
(Recipe from Tracie Bopp, Glenrock)
Santa-Size Gingerbread Cookies
- 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 1/2 teaspoons ground ginger
- 2 teaspoons baking soda
- 3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
- Dash ground cloves
- 3/4 cup butter, softened
- 1 cup packed brown sugar
- 1/2 cup mild-flavor molasses
- 1 egg
- 1 recipe Powdered Sugar Icing
In a medium bowl, stir together flour, ginger, baking soda, cinnamon, salt, nutmeg, and cloves; set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high for 30 seconds. Add brown sugar and molasses. Beat until combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in egg until combined. Gradually beat in flour mixture until combined. Cover and chill dough about 1 hour or until easy to handle.
Preheat oven to 325. Line 2 cookie sheets with parchment paper. Roll 1/3 cup portions of dough into balls. Place four or five balls 4 inches apart on each cookie sheet. Flatten balls slightly.
Bake for 15 to 18 minutes or until edges of cookies are set. Do not overbake. Cool on cookie sheets for 10 minutes. Transfer cookies to a wire rack and cool completely. Spread cookies with Powdered Sugar Icing. Let stand until icing is set. Makes 9 huge cookies.
Powdered Sugar Icing: In a small bowl, stir together 1 cup powdered sugar, 1/4 teaspoon vanilla, and 1 tablespoon milk. Stir in additional milk, 1 teaspoon at a time, to make icing spreading consistency.
(Recipe courtesy of “Christmas Cooking from the Heart,” Better Homes and Gardens)
