Cookin' with Sal: Baking for Santa

With just 10 days until the big day, chances are that most of your baking is finished.

Sorry I did not do more to help in the recipe department, but the truth is, taking a week off just before Thanksgiving really messed up my holiday prep schedule.

By the time I came back to the desk, the calendar had flipped and it was chaos both at the office and at home.

Day after day, I would look at the gifts piled on the dining room chairs and think, “I have to start wrapping.”

Night after night, I’d clean the kitchen after dinner and think, “I need to start baking.”

Such is Christmas in a pandemic. Gone is the family cookie exchange with a million people and babies and Santa. Gone is the couples holiday get-together that sometimes drew more than 20 in my teeny tiny abode. Gone are the “drop-in’s” we so looked forward to, armed with tins of goodies to leave and our own bottles of drink.

This year, Christmas will come early for my bubble, but it’s a happy, thrilling price to pay to get them all at once and at my little homestead, decorated to the max.