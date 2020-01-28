Cookin' with Sal: Barbecue, seafood for LIV Sunday

With as many teams as I had more than a passing interest in this season, you’d think just one of them would have made its way to Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens on Sunday.
Nope.
Not the Packers, who have been “my” team since 1994 when Fritz the Dad arrived; nor the Bills, with QB1 at quarterback; nor the Giants, where the cousin was; nor the Broncos, the designated “home” team for Wyoming. With the cousin moving to Denver, that squad may move up in my rotation next season.
So, alas, I’ll be watching relaxed on Sunday. I would never consider not watching. It’s a national holiday for those of us who live for ball from August through the first Sunday of February.
With Miami self-designating as a food “melting pot,” there isn’t a particular cuisine that stands out there.
The barbecue in Kansas City and seafood in San Francisco, however, are legendary. So we offer one recipe from each of those locations.
The truth is, your parties on Sunday will be more about wings and pizza than anything more fancy, but a girl can try.
So here’s to Big Andy Reid, as he tries to bring the Chiefs their first Super Bowl in 50 years. He’s a great guy and deserves the win. The kid in San Francisco has a long time to get the big win.
Fisherman’s Wharf Clam Chowder
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 1 celery stalk, chopped
- 2 (6-1/2 ounce) cans chopped clams, undrained
- 1 (8-ounce) bottle clam juice
- 1-3/4 cups chicken broth
- 1 large potato, peeled and diced
- 1/8 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 3 tablespoons cornstarch
- 2 cups (1 pint) heavy cream
In a soup pot over medium heat, saute onion and celery 3 to 5 minutes or until tender. Add clams, clam juice, chicken broth, potato, thyme, salt and pepper; cover and bring to a boil.
Reduce heat to medium, and cook, covered, 12 to 15 minutes or until potatoes are tender. In a bowl, dissolve cornstarch in cream; add to soup.
Cook 5 minutes, or until thickened, stirring frequently.
This is great served in a sourdough bread bowl.
Serves 4.
(Recipe from Mr. Food Test Kitchen)
Kansas City Barbecue Sauce
- 14 ounce can crushed tomatoes
- 1 cup ketchup
- 3/4 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1/2 cup molasses
- 1 tablespoon smoked paprika
- 1 tablespoon salt
- 2 teaspoons ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1/2 teaspoon ground mustard
Combine all ingredients in a medium saucepan. Whisk to combine. Bring to a boil over medium heat, then reduce the heat to low to simmer.
Simmer for 20 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and allow to cool completely before transferring to an airtight container.
This sauce can be used immediately, but refrigerating overnight is recommended for the best flavor. It will last 2 weeks in the refrigerator if sealed tightly in an airtight container. Makes 3 cups.
Perfect for chicken or ribs or any meat.
(Recipe from heygrillhey.com)