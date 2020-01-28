Cookin' with Sal: Barbecue, seafood for LIV Sunday

With as many teams as I had more than a passing interest in this season, you’d think just one of them would have made its way to Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens on Sunday.

Nope.

Not the Packers, who have been “my” team since 1994 when Fritz the Dad arrived; nor the Bills, with QB1 at quarterback; nor the Giants, where the cousin was; nor the Broncos, the designated “home” team for Wyoming. With the cousin moving to Denver, that squad may move up in my rotation next season.

So, alas, I’ll be watching relaxed on Sunday. I would never consider not watching. It’s a national holiday for those of us who live for ball from August through the first Sunday of February.

With Miami self-designating as a food “melting pot,” there isn’t a particular cuisine that stands out there.

The barbecue in Kansas City and seafood in San Francisco, however, are legendary. So we offer one recipe from each of those locations.

The truth is, your parties on Sunday will be more about wings and pizza than anything more fancy, but a girl can try.