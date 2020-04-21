Cookin' with Sal: Breakfast before (home) school

So the stress has begun.
I am monitoring many friends who are suddenly at home all day every day with their school-age children.
The struggle is real for many of them, especially those who need to work from home, monitor schoolwork and keep toddlers occupied.
The privilege to keep their children safe at home is overriding, but the reality of three meals a day, every day, without hauling them all into the car and through a drive-through or curbside wait is daunting.
I get it.
Truly, I do.
After not setting foot in a restaurant in Converse or Natrona counties since before February 26, it’s a bummer that we still can’t go out for a lovely dinner and couple glasses of wine.
It’s a bummer that takeout pizza is cooled and congealed by the time it gets home 2 miles away.
It’s a bummer that the salad I had been drooling over for my first work lunch was not available because the restaurant owner didn’t get a promised fresh produce order.
These are all things that seem petty, but at the moment, are very real and very disappointing.
So breakfast.
Beyond a box of cereal, what can you make that doesn’t take three hours to clean up, satisfies littles, tweens and teens, and isn’t a glazed doughnut?
Here are a couple of ideas that you could serve separately or at the same time. And they also work for post schoolwork snacking, or a snack between family movie night and bed.
Soon enough it will be warm, and you can send them out the back door into the private and safe back yard (as long as there aren’t 10 of them!) You can lock the patio door, take a nap or catch up on Netflix. And when the show is over, you can let them back in long enough for a bathroom break and cold drink before sending them out again. Hold tight to that promise. It will come.
Get Up and Go Granola
- 6 cups old-fashioned oats
- 1/2 cup unblanched almonds, coarsely chopped
- 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
- 1/4 cup flaxseed
- 1/4 cup canola oil
- 1/4 cup honey
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon apple pie spice
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/2 cup dried cranberries
- 1/2 cup raisins
Preheat oven to 300 degrees. In a large bowl, combine oats, almonds, brown sugar and flax. In a microwave-safe dish, whisk oil, honey, maple syrup, pie spice and salt. Microwave on high 30 to 45 seconds or until heated through, stirring once. Stir in vanilla. Pour over oat mixture; toss to coat.
Spread evenly in 15 by 10-inch baking pan coated with cooking spray. Bake 30 to 40 minutes or until golden brown (watch so it doesn’t get too dark or it will taste burned), stirring every 10 minutes. Cool completely on a wire rack. Stir in cranberries and raisins. Store in an airtight container. Use as cereal, a snack or to top yogurt. Makes 7-1/2 cups.
Blueberry Fruit Smoothie
- 1 cup reduced-fat vanilla ice cream
- 1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries
- 1/2 cup chopped peeled fresh peaches or frozen unsweetened sliced peaches
- 1/2 cup pineapple juice
- 1/4 cup vanilla yogurt
In a blender, combine all ingredients; cover and process until smooth. Pour into chilled glasses; serve immediately. Makes 3, 3/4-cup servings.
(Recipe courtesy of “Most Requested Recipes 2019)
