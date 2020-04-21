Cookin' with Sal: Breakfast before (home) school

Here are a couple of ideas that you could serve separately or at the same time. And they also work for post schoolwork snacking, or a snack between family movie night and bed.

Soon enough it will be warm, and you can send them out the back door into the private and safe back yard (as long as there aren’t 10 of them!) You can lock the patio door, take a nap or catch up on Netflix. And when the show is over, you can let them back in long enough for a bathroom break and cold drink before sending them out again. Hold tight to that promise. It will come.

Get Up and Go Granola

6 cups old-fashioned oats

1/2 cup unblanched almonds, coarsely chopped

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

1/4 cup flaxseed

1/4 cup canola oil

1/4 cup honey

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1 teaspoon apple pie spice

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup raisins

Preheat oven to 300 degrees. In a large bowl, combine oats, almonds, brown sugar and flax. In a microwave-safe dish, whisk oil, honey, maple syrup, pie spice and salt. Microwave on high 30 to 45 seconds or until heated through, stirring once. Stir in vanilla. Pour over oat mixture; toss to coat.