Cookin' with Sal: Breakfast before school

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

School starts in Natrona County on Wednesday, September 2, and it for sure will be different for all involved.

What’s not different is that kiddos need breakfast to start their day. And teachers and parents should eat as well, to prevent the “hangry” from coming out before lunch.

Many children are able to eat breakfast at school, which is a blessing for them and their parents.

For parents able to cook at home, breakfast is certainly the most rushed meal of the day.

Basic French toast made on the stove top was always the first day of school tradition at our house. Not very creative, but both kids just loved it.

Here are a few ideas, including one that is super quick and two that you can put together ahead of time to avoid some of the time management issues that first morning.

Brown Sugar & Banana Oatmeal

2 cups fat-free milk

1 cup quick-cooking oats

1 large ripe banana, sliced

2 teaspoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon honey

½

teaspoon ground cinnamon

Additional fat-free milk, optional