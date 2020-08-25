Cookin' with Sal: Breakfast before school

School starts in Natrona County on Wednesday, September 2, and it for sure will be different for all involved.
What’s not different is that kiddos need breakfast to start their day. And teachers and parents should eat as well, to prevent the “hangry” from coming out before lunch.
Many children are able to eat breakfast at school, which is a blessing for them and their parents.
For parents able to cook at home, breakfast is certainly the most rushed meal of the day.
Basic French toast made on the stove top was always the first day of school tradition at our house. Not very creative, but both kids just loved it.
Here are a few ideas, including one that is super quick and two that you can put together ahead of time to avoid some of the time management issues that first morning.
Brown Sugar & Banana Oatmeal
- 2 cups fat-free milk
- 1 cup quick-cooking oats
- 1 large ripe banana, sliced
- 2 teaspoons brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon honey
½
- teaspoon ground cinnamon
Additional fat-free milk, optional
In a small saucepan, bring milk to a boil; stir in oats. Cook over medium heat for 1 to 2 minutes or until thickened, stirring occasionally.
Stir in the banana, brown sugar, honey and cinnamon. Divide among three serving bowls. Serve with additional milk if desired. Serves 3.
(Recipe from “Taste of Home Best Loved Recipes”)
Overnight Peach French Toast
- 1 cup packed brown sugar
½
- cup butter, cubed
- 2 tablespoons water
- 1 can (29 ounces) sliced peaches, drained
- 12 slices day-old French bread (
»
- -inch thick)
- 5 large eggs
- 1-
½
- cups whole milk
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
Ground cinnamon
Night before: In a small saucepan, bring the brown sugar, butter and water to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer for 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Pour into a greased 13- by 9-inch baking dish; top with peaches. Arrange bread over peaches.
In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, milk and vanilla; slowly pour over bread. Cover and refrigerate for 8 hours or overnight.
Morning of: Remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before baking. Sprinkle with cinnamon. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Uncover; bake 25 to 30 minutes longer or until a knife inserted in the center of French toast comes out clean. Serve with a spoon. Serves 6.
(Recipe from “Most Requested Recipes 2019”)
Homemade Breakfast Sausage Patties
»
- cup buttermilk
- 2-
¼
- teaspoons kosher salt
- 1-
½
- teaspoons rubbed sage
- 1-
½
- teaspoons brown sugar
- 1-
½
- teaspoons pepper
»
- teaspoon dried marjoram
¾
- teaspoon dried savory
»
- teaspoon cayenne pepper
¼
- teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 2-
½
- pounds ground pork or ground turkey
In a large bowl, combine buttermilk and seasonings. Add the pork or turkey; mix lightly but thoroughly. Shape into 20, 3-inch patties.
In a large skillet coated with cooking spray, cook patties in batches over medium heat for 5 to 6 minutes per side or until a thermometer reads 160 degrees. Remove to paper towels to drain.
Freeze Option: Wrap each cooked, cooled patty; transfer to an airtight container. May be frozen for up to 3 months. To use, unwrap frozen patties and place on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes on each side or until heated through. Makes 20 patties.
(Recipe from “Most Requested Recipes 2019”)
