Cookin' with Sal: Brunch for the long weekend

Now that you have appetizer and sweet suggestions over the past couple of weeks, you might want to think about a yummy brunch for one day over this upcoming long weekend.

I am as anxious as everyone else is to get this year behind us — and have a brand-new Christmas ornament from the Daughter who buys the best gifts to prove it. Each family at Family Christmas got one, and we all think it’s perfect.

So even if it’s just a couple of you at home this weekend, it might be fun to make a savory and a sweet one-pan dish, and have small helpings of each. Or you could go savory one day and sweet the next.

These go together in no time, so if you sleep luxuriously late, you can still eat before noon.

Do have a safe New Year’s Eve, and order in before you start beveraging, if that’s in your plan.

Here’s wishing you a much, much, much better, healthier and more fun 2021.

Hash-Brown Potato and Sausage Pie

1 pound bulk pork sausage

5 cups frozen shredded hash-brown potatoes

1/4 cup chopped onion

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese