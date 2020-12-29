Cookin' with Sal: Brunch for the long weekend

Now that you have appetizer and sweet suggestions over the past couple of weeks, you might want to think about a yummy brunch for one day over this upcoming long weekend.
I am as anxious as everyone else is to get this year behind us — and have a brand-new Christmas ornament from the Daughter who buys the best gifts to prove it. Each family at Family Christmas got one, and we all think it’s perfect.
So even if it’s just a couple of you at home this weekend, it might be fun to make a savory and a sweet one-pan dish, and have small helpings of each. Or you could go savory one day and sweet the next.
These go together in no time, so if you sleep luxuriously late, you can still eat before noon.
Do have a safe New Year’s Eve, and order in before you start beveraging, if that’s in your plan.
Here’s wishing you a much, much, much better, healthier and more fun 2021.
Hash-Brown Potato and Sausage Pie
1 pound bulk pork sausage
5 cups frozen shredded hash-brown potatoes
1/4 cup chopped onion
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
4 eggs
1/2 cup milk
1 refrigerated pie crust, softened as directed on package
Heat oven to 425. Spray 9-inch, deep-dish glass pie pan with cooking spray. Cook sausage in large skillet over medium-high heat until thoroughly cooked, stirring frequently. Drain.
Add potatoes and onion to sausage in skillet; mix well. Cook 5 to 8 minutes or until potatoes are slightly soft, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Stir in cheese.
Beat eggs in large bowl. Add milk; blend well. Reserve 1 tablespoon egg mixture for topping. Add potato mixture to remaining egg mixture; mix well. Spoon potato-egg mixture into sprayed pie pan, keeping mixture away from edges.
Remove pie crust from pouch. Unfold crust; press our fold lines. Place over potato mixture, tucking edges of crust around potato mixture. Turn edges under and press to edge of pie pan. Cut several slits in crust for steam to escape. Brush with reserved tablespoon egg mixture.
Bake for 25 minutes. Cover top of pie with foil to prevent excessive browning. Bake an additional 15 to 20 minutes or until potatoes are tender and crust is deep golden brown. Cut into wedges. Serves 6.
Cream Cheese French Toast Bake
1 loaf (1 pound) French bread (about 18 inches long), cut into 24 (3/4-inch thick) slices
1 container (8 ounces) pineapple cream cheese
4 eggs
1 cup milk
3/4 cup sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 quart (4 cups) fresh strawberries or other berries
2 tablespoons amaretto, if desired
2 tablespoons margarine or butter, melted
Spray 13- by 9-inch glass baking dish with cooking spray. Spread about 1 tablespoon cream cheese on each of 12 slices of bread. Top with remaining bread slices to make 12 sandwiches. Place sandwiches in baking dish to cover bottom.
In medium bowl, beat eggs, milk, 1/4 cup of the sugar, salt and cinnamon with wire whisk until well blended. Pour over bread in baking dish. Let stand 5 minutes. Turn sandwiches over. Cover; refrigerate 8 hours or overnight.
Chop 1 cup of strawberries or other berries; refrigerate remaining berries. In nonmetal bowl, gently stir chopped berries, remaining 1/2 cup sugar and the amaretto to mix. Cover; refrigerate 8 hours or overnight.
Heat oven to 425. Drizzle melted butter over bread in dish; bake uncovered 25 to 30 minutes or until golden brown.