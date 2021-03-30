Cookin' with Sal: Brunch for your bunnies

Last Easter was for me, as it was for many, a time of despondency.

No Mass, no family brunch or dinner, no watching Easter baskets being discovered.

This year, blessedly, Big Mama gets to cook and a late morning brunch is the decision.

Traditionally, my family always had big, huge brunches after Mass, consisting of real kielbasa, hard-boiled eggs and sweet rolls.

I never remember to order real kielbasa in time, but my menu will be a mashup of traditional with other foods the attendees might find edible.

Here are three fun recipes you might want to try, in combination with other brunch staples.

Here’s to a better April and more family gatherings. We certainly all deserve it.

Bourbon-soaked Bacon & Ginger Cinnamon Rolls

8 bacon strips

1/4 cup bourbon

1 tube (12.4 ounces) refrigerated cinnamon rolls with icing

1/2 cup chopped pecans

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger