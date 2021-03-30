 Skip to main content
Cookin' with Sal: Brunch for your bunnies
Last Easter was for me, as it was for many, a time of despondency.

No Mass, no family brunch or dinner, no watching Easter baskets being discovered.

This year, blessedly, Big Mama gets to cook and a late morning brunch is the decision.

Traditionally, my family always had big, huge brunches after Mass, consisting of real kielbasa, hard-boiled eggs and sweet rolls.

I never remember to order real kielbasa in time, but my menu will be a mashup of traditional with other foods the attendees might find edible.

Here are three fun recipes you might want to try, in combination with other brunch staples.

Here’s to a better April and more family gatherings. We certainly all deserve it.

Bourbon-soaked Bacon & Ginger Cinnamon Rolls

8 bacon strips

1/4 cup bourbon

1 tube (12.4 ounces) refrigerated cinnamon rolls with icing

1/2 cup chopped pecans

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger

Place bacon in a shallow dish; add bourbon. Cover dish tightly and refrigerate overnight. Remove bacon and pat dry; discard bourbon.

In a large skillet, cook bacon in batches over medium heat until nearly crisp but still pliable. Remove to paper towels to drain. Discard all but 1 teaspoon drippings.

Preheat oven to 375. Separate dough into 8 rolls, reserving icing packet. Unroll spiral rolls into long strips; pat dough to 6- by 1-inch strips. Place 1 bacon strip on each strip of dough, trimming bacon as needed, then reroll forming a spiral. Pinch ends to seal. Repeat with remaining dough. Transfer to a parchment-lined baking sheet; bake until golden brown, 9 to 11 minutes.

Meanwhile, combine pecans and maple syrup. In another bowl, stir together ginger with contents of icing packet. In same skillet, heat reserved bacon drippings over medium heat. Add pecans; cook, stirring frequently, unti lightly toasted, 2 to 3 minutes.

Drizzle icing over warm cinnamon rolls; top with pecans.

(Recipe courtesy of “Most Requested Comfort Foods”)

Sweet & Spicy Bacon

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/8 teaspoon curry powder

1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon

8 bacon strips

3 tablespoons maple syrup

Combine the seasonins; sprinkle over both sides of bacon. Place on a rack in an ungreased 15- by 10-inch baking pan. Bake at 450 for 10 minutes. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon syrup. Turn bacon and drizzle with remaining syrup. Bake for 6 to 10 minutes longer or until browned. Remove to paper towels. Serve warm.

Breakfast Burrito Casserole

8 large eggs

1/3 cup 2 percent milk

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 pound bulk pork sausage

1 cup sour cream

1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted

4 flour tortillas (10 inches), cut into 1-inch pieces

1-1/3 cups salsa, divided

2/3 cup shredded cheddar cheese

2/3 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

Preheat oven to 350. Whisk together eggs, milk, salt and pepper. In a large skillet coated with cooking spray, cook and stir egg mixture over medium heat until thickened andno liquid egg remains; remove.

In same skillet, cook and crumble sausage over medium heat 5 to 7 minutes or until no longer pink; drain. Stir together sour cream and soup. Spread half the sour cream mixture into an ungreased 13- by 9-inch baking dish. Layer with half the tortilla pieces, half the salsa, scrambled eggs, sausage and remaining tortillas and sour cream mixture. Top with the remaining salsa; sprinkle with cheeses.

Bake, uncovered, until heated through, 30 to 35 minutes. If desired, serve with enchilada sauce and sliced green onions. Serves 8.

(Recipes courtesy of “Most Requested Recipes 2020”)

