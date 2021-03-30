Cookin' with Sal: Brunch for your bunnies

Last Easter was for me, as it was for many, a time of despondency.
No Mass, no family brunch or dinner, no watching Easter baskets being discovered.
This year, blessedly, Big Mama gets to cook and a late morning brunch is the decision.
Traditionally, my family always had big, huge brunches after Mass, consisting of real kielbasa, hard-boiled eggs and sweet rolls.
I never remember to order real kielbasa in time, but my menu will be a mashup of traditional with other foods the attendees might find edible.
Here are three fun recipes you might want to try, in combination with other brunch staples.
Here’s to a better April and more family gatherings. We certainly all deserve it.
Bourbon-soaked Bacon & Ginger Cinnamon Rolls
8 bacon strips
1/4 cup bourbon
1 tube (12.4 ounces) refrigerated cinnamon rolls with icing
1/2 cup chopped pecans
2 tablespoons maple syrup
1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger
Place bacon in a shallow dish; add bourbon. Cover dish tightly and refrigerate overnight. Remove bacon and pat dry; discard bourbon.
In a large skillet, cook bacon in batches over medium heat until nearly crisp but still pliable. Remove to paper towels to drain. Discard all but 1 teaspoon drippings.
Preheat oven to 375. Separate dough into 8 rolls, reserving icing packet. Unroll spiral rolls into long strips; pat dough to 6- by 1-inch strips. Place 1 bacon strip on each strip of dough, trimming bacon as needed, then reroll forming a spiral. Pinch ends to seal. Repeat with remaining dough. Transfer to a parchment-lined baking sheet; bake until golden brown, 9 to 11 minutes.
Meanwhile, combine pecans and maple syrup. In another bowl, stir together ginger with contents of icing packet. In same skillet, heat reserved bacon drippings over medium heat. Add pecans; cook, stirring frequently, unti lightly toasted, 2 to 3 minutes.
Drizzle icing over warm cinnamon rolls; top with pecans.
(Recipe courtesy of “Most Requested Comfort Foods”)
Sweet & Spicy Bacon
1 teaspoon chili powder
1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/8 teaspoon curry powder
1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon
8 bacon strips
3 tablespoons maple syrup
Combine the seasonins; sprinkle over both sides of bacon. Place on a rack in an ungreased 15- by 10-inch baking pan. Bake at 450 for 10 minutes. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon syrup. Turn bacon and drizzle with remaining syrup. Bake for 6 to 10 minutes longer or until browned. Remove to paper towels. Serve warm.
Breakfast Burrito Casserole
8 large eggs
1/3 cup 2 percent milk
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 pound bulk pork sausage
1 cup sour cream
1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted
4 flour tortillas (10 inches), cut into 1-inch pieces
1-1/3 cups salsa, divided
2/3 cup shredded cheddar cheese
2/3 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
Preheat oven to 350. Whisk together eggs, milk, salt and pepper. In a large skillet coated with cooking spray, cook and stir egg mixture over medium heat until thickened andno liquid egg remains; remove.
In same skillet, cook and crumble sausage over medium heat 5 to 7 minutes or until no longer pink; drain. Stir together sour cream and soup. Spread half the sour cream mixture into an ungreased 13- by 9-inch baking dish. Layer with half the tortilla pieces, half the salsa, scrambled eggs, sausage and remaining tortillas and sour cream mixture. Top with the remaining salsa; sprinkle with cheeses.