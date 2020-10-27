Cookin' with Sal: Cargating food for Friday

The university parking lots aren’t “open” for grills, coolers and corn hole.

There are not 6,000 restaurant seats in Laramie.

So what’s a hungry Poke fan to do?

Here’s an idea. Take a picnic to eat in the car.

If you don’t live in Laramie or Cheyenne, you’ll need to leave for the 7:45 p.m., kickoff before supper.

And you’ll get hungry before the game ends close to midnight. (Pro tip: don’t try to walk up to the drive-through window at McDonald’s on Grand after the game. Been there, done that. They really do not like it).

On the evening of August 10, I would have given anything to plan a picnic to eat in the car.

Yes, tailgating is part of the “experience,” for normal people. For me, it’s just a distraction as i wait for the clock to move closer to kickoff.

But you should know by now that I’m so not normal when it comes to road tripping to 7,220.

So what to eat?