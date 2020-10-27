Cookin' with Sal: Cargating food for Friday

The university parking lots aren’t “open” for grills, coolers and corn hole.
There are not 6,000 restaurant seats in Laramie.
So what’s a hungry Poke fan to do?
Here’s an idea. Take a picnic to eat in the car.
If you don’t live in Laramie or Cheyenne, you’ll need to leave for the 7:45 p.m., kickoff before supper.
And you’ll get hungry before the game ends close to midnight. (Pro tip: don’t try to walk up to the drive-through window at McDonald’s on Grand after the game. Been there, done that. They really do not like it).
On the evening of August 10, I would have given anything to plan a picnic to eat in the car.
Yes, tailgating is part of the “experience,” for normal people. For me, it’s just a distraction as i wait for the clock to move closer to kickoff.
But you should know by now that I’m so not normal when it comes to road tripping to 7,220.
So what to eat?
Well, unlike someone with whom I’m intimately familiar, a six-pack of crunchy tacos and a pound of Potato Oles is not perfect car food. Especially for the driver. There will be more shredded lettuce and cheese on the floor mats than in the driver’s belly.
Nor are big ol’ fish sandwiches on buns larger than your hand with way too much tarter sauce and shredded lettuce. Also been there, done that.
So think less condiments rather than more. And that goes for dressing, ketchup, mustard, etc., as well as shredded lettuce, pickles and tomatoes.
Be sure to pack a bag of everything you might need, including extra napkins, silverware, and plates.
Pulling off the road into a pullout or open rest area will actually save time instead of eating while you try to drive.
Three of the Cowboys’ home games are evening kickoffs — 7:45 this week, 8 p.m., on November 14 and 7 p.m., on November 19. The Boise State game on December 12 is a 4 p.m., kick, so you may get dinner after that one if you’re willing to wait for a really long time.
Here are some ideas: Cabbage burgers or other individually sealed sandwiches; crackers, cheese and sausage (precut and individually packaged); fresh vegetables with dip; pickles cut into bite-sized pieces with juice drained; bite-sized sandwiches made on dinner rolls instead of thick bakery bread (Sassy Tailgate Sandwiches are a great choice); chili or soup in a really good thermos that stays hot; brownies or cookies that don’t crumble, cut before leaving the house.
Quick Braided Sandwich Loaf
- 2 cans refrigerated crescent rolls
- Sliced American or your favorite sandwich cheese
- Toasted sesame seeds
- Favorite lunchmeat, smoked turkey or ham or use both
- Optional 2 egg yolks, beaten
Preheat oven to 375.
Unroll one can of dough onto cookie sheet and seal perforations. Using a butter knife, cut tabs from each side one-third of the way to the middle. In the middle, layer meat, cheese and maybe a pickle or two, but keep the ingredients fairly flat. Take one tab and fold over ingredients, then another from the other side. Start at the bottom and work your way to the top. Use egg wash if you choose. Sprinkle with sesame seeds. Repeat with second can of dough, changing up ingredients however you choose. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes until golden brown.
Wrap well in foil to transport and keep warm by placing in empty cooler or shiny-lined bag. Cut into bite-sized slices and serve.
