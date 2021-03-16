Cookin' with Sal: Celebrate with fun desserts

We’re past the midway point of March, and even though the spring snows have come as usual, there is still reason to see light if we just look hard enough.

Let’s treat ourselves and our families to one of these seasonal desserts, either mint and chocolate or Irish coffee.

Soon, we’ll be celebrating graduates and weddings and summer outdoors at Yellowstone Garage on warm Thursday evenings.

Soon, golf courses will open and patios and decks will host groups of friends for drinks and nibbles. Soon, the lake will be packed with campers, boaters and water skiers.

Soon, we will be back to the business of living.

Mint Oreo Icebox Cake

2-1/2 cups heavy cream

1 cup powdered sugar

2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

7 Mint Oreo cookies

18 Mint Oreo Thins cookies, divided

1/4 cup chocolate syrup

Beat heavy cream in bowl of a stand mixer fitted with whisk attachment on medium-high speed for 2 minutes. Add powdered sugar and beat until stiff peaks form. Reserve 3/4 cup whipped cream for topping. Stir chopped mint into remaining whipped cream.