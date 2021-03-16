Cookin' with Sal: Celebrate with fun desserts

We’re past the midway point of March, and even though the spring snows have come as usual, there is still reason to see light if we just look hard enough.
Let’s treat ourselves and our families to one of these seasonal desserts, either mint and chocolate or Irish coffee.
Soon, we’ll be celebrating graduates and weddings and summer outdoors at Yellowstone Garage on warm Thursday evenings.
Soon, golf courses will open and patios and decks will host groups of friends for drinks and nibbles. Soon, the lake will be packed with campers, boaters and water skiers.
Soon, we will be back to the business of living.
Mint Oreo Icebox Cake
- 2-1/2 cups heavy cream
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint
- 7 Mint Oreo cookies
- 18 Mint Oreo Thins cookies, divided
- 1/4 cup chocolate syrup
Beat heavy cream in bowl of a stand mixer fitted with whisk attachment on medium-high speed for 2 minutes. Add powdered sugar and beat until stiff peaks form. Reserve 3/4 cup whipped cream for topping. Stir chopped mint into remaining whipped cream.
Line an 8-1/2 by 4-1/2 loaf pan with plastic wrap. Remove tops of the 7 Oreo cookies, and discard tops; shingle cookies, green filling side down, along center of prepared pan. Add half of the mint whipped cream to pan, and spread in an even layer. Roughly chop 12 of the Oreo Thins, and sprinkle evenly over whipped cream. Add remaining mint whipped cream. Cut remaining 6 Oreo Thins in half; arrange, cut side up, along edge of pan and even with rim. Fold plastic wrap over cake and freeze at least 8 hours.
Invert cake onto a serving plate; discard plastic wrap. Drizzle with chocolate syrup, and top with reserved whipping cream. Garnish with fresh mint and more cookies if desired.
Serves 10.
(Recipe from myrecipes.com)
Irish Coffee Pie
- 2/3 cup graham cracker crumbs
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 2 tablespoons butter, melted
- 4 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup water
- 1 tablespoon whiskey, optional
- 2 teaspoons instant coffee granules
- 1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed
Combine the cracker crumbs, sugar and butter; press onto the bottom and up the sides of a greased 7-inch pie plate. Bake at 375 for 8 to 10 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool on a wire rack.
In a small bowl, beat the cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Combine the water, whiskey if desired and coffee granules; beat into cream cheese mixture until smooth. Fold in whipped topping.
Spoon into the crust. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving. Refrigerate leftovers. Serves 4.
(Recipe from “Most Requested Comfort Foods”)
