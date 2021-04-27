Cookin' with Sal: Chicken quick and easy

Happily, we’re heading into that busy time of year when end of school responsibilities, graduation prep and summer planning all overlap. I cannot believe it has been 13 years since my youngest graduated from high school. It just does not seem possible that she is already a career woman, wife and mother.

The years of competing in gymnastics, cheering on the Mustangs, concentrating on STEM classes and winning ribbons at the state arts symposium were crazy busy and so wonderful. And now that I’ve caught up on sleep and my check book has recovered, so were midnight pancakes, cleaning up mountains of styrofoam shavings from her basement art studio and approximately a dozen formal dresses, a new one for each dance.

After last year’s shutdown of everything fun and worthwhile, even in Wyoming, I think families will happily embrace the busyness.

But it is busy.

And fixing home cooked meals sometimes get a reduced emphasis.

All I can say is stock the freezer and the pantry now, so that for the next few weeks, you can at least eliminate impulse trips to the store.