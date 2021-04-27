Cookin' with Sal: Chicken quick and easy

Happily, we’re heading into that busy time of year when end of school responsibilities, graduation prep and summer planning all overlap. I cannot believe it has been 13 years since my youngest graduated from high school. It just does not seem possible that she is already a career woman, wife and mother.
The years of competing in gymnastics, cheering on the Mustangs, concentrating on STEM classes and winning ribbons at the state arts symposium were crazy busy and so wonderful. And now that I’ve caught up on sleep and my check book has recovered, so were midnight pancakes, cleaning up mountains of styrofoam shavings from her basement art studio and approximately a dozen formal dresses, a new one for each dance.
After last year’s shutdown of everything fun and worthwhile, even in Wyoming, I think families will happily embrace the busyness.
But it is busy.
And fixing home cooked meals sometimes get a reduced emphasis.
All I can say is stock the freezer and the pantry now, so that for the next few weeks, you can at least eliminate impulse trips to the store.
Here are two chicken main courses with very different flavors. One is Greek themed, with olives, artichokes and oregano. The other is a one pot take on Thanksgiving that comes together in the crock pot. What could be easier?
Chicken Artichoke Skillet
4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (4 ounces each)
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
2 teaspoons olive oil
1 can (14 ounces) water-packed quartered artichoke hearts, rinsed and drained
2/3 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth
1/4 cup halved pimiento-stuffed olives
1/4 cup halved pitted Greek olives
2 tablespoons minced fresh oregano or 2 teaspoons dried oregano
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat; brown chicken on both sides.
Add the remaining ingredients; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, until a thermometer inserted in the chicken reads 165 degrees, 4 to 5 minutes. Serves 4.
Chicken Cornbread Casserole
5 cups cubed cornbread
1/4 cup butter, cubed
1 large onion, chopped (about 2 cups)
4 celery ribs, chopped (about 2 cups)
3 cups shredded cooked chicken
1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted
1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cream of mushroom soup, undiluted
1/2 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth
1 teaspoon poultry seasoning
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon rubbed sage
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Preheat oven to 350. Place bread cubes on an ungreased 15- by 10-inch baking pan. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until toasted. Cool on the baking pan.
In a large skillet, heat butter over medium-high heat. Add onion and celery; cook and stir 6 to 8 minutes or until tender. Transfer to a greased 4-quart slow cooker. Stir in cornbread, chicken, soups, broth and seasonings.
Cook, covered, on low 3 to 4 hours or until heated through. Serves 6.
(Recipes from “Most Requested Comfort Foods”)