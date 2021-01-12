Cookin' with Sal: Chili for cold January days

Beans or no beans, ground beef or pork or chicken — or all vegetables.
The debate about what makes chili is never ending.
Personally, I make white with chicken and white beans and no tomatoes and red that is pretty bland and pretty Midwesty, but we love it when it’s really cold outside.
Much like meatloaf, chili is one of those dishes that there is not much interest in changing. But on the off-chance that you are in the mood for something new, here are a few you might want to try.
As always, you will let personal preference rule, as in the amount of onions you use and whether or not you even allow cilantro in your house.
Two-Bean White Chili
- 3 medium onions, chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 4 cups cubed cooked chicken or turkey
- 2 cans (15 ounces each) white kidney or cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 can (15 ounces) garbanzo beans or chickpeas, rinsed and drained
- 2 cups chicken broth
- 1 can (4 ounces) chopped green chiles
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1/4 cup minced fresh cilantro
- Corn chips, shredded Monterey Jack cheese and sour cream
In a skillet, saute the onions and garlic in oil until tender. Transfer to a slow cooker. Add the chicken, beans, broth, green chiles, cumin, oregano, salt and cayenne; stir well. Cover and cook on low for 6 to 7 hours or until bubbly.
Stir in cilantro. Serve over corn chips; top with cheese and sour cream. Yield: 8 servings (2 quarts).
Mushroom Salsa Chili
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 pound bulk pork sausage
- 2 cans (16 ounces each) kidney beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 jar (24 ounces) chunky salsa
- 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce
- 1 can (4 ounces) mushroom stems and pieces, drained
- 1/2 cup each chopped green pepper, sweet red pepper and yellow pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/8 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1/8 teaspoon dried marjoram
In a large skillet, cook beef and sausauge over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain. Transfer meat to a 5-quart slow cooker. Stir in the remaining ingredients. Cover and cook on low for 8 to 9 hours or until vegetables are tender. Yield: 8 servings.
(Recipes from “Best of Country Slow Cooker Recipes Vol. 2)
Butternut Squash Chili
- 1 pound ground beef or turkey
- 3/4 cup chopped red onion
- 5 garlic cloves, minced
- 3 tablespoons tomato paste
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/2 to 1 teaspoon salt
- 1-3/4 to 2 cups water
- 1 can (15 ounces) black beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 can (15 ounces) pinto beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes
- 1 can (14-1/2 to 15 ounces) tomato sauce
- 3 cups cubed peeled butternut squash (1/2-inch cubes)
- 2 tablespoons cider vinegar
- Optional: chopped avocado, plain Greek yogurt and shredded mozzarella cheese
In a Dutch oven over medium heat, cook beef and red onion, crumbling meat, until the beef is no longer pink and the onion is tender, 6 to 8 minutes.
Add next 5 ingredients; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in water, both types of beans, diced tomatoes and tomato sauce. Bring to a boil; reduce heat. Stir in squash; simmer, covered, until squash is tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Stir in veingar.
If desired, serve with chopped avocado, yogurt and shredded mozzarella cheese. Serves 8 (makes 2 quarts).
(Recipe from “Most Requested Recipes 2020,” Taste of Home)
