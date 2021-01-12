Cookin' with Sal: Chili for cold January days

Beans or no beans, ground beef or pork or chicken — or all vegetables.

The debate about what makes chili is never ending.

Personally, I make white with chicken and white beans and no tomatoes and red that is pretty bland and pretty Midwesty, but we love it when it’s really cold outside.

Much like meatloaf, chili is one of those dishes that there is not much interest in changing. But on the off-chance that you are in the mood for something new, here are a few you might want to try.

As always, you will let personal preference rule, as in the amount of onions you use and whether or not you even allow cilantro in your house.

Two-Bean White Chili