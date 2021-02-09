Cookin' with Sal: Chocolate for the cure

From the bleak new year until Valentine’s Day, chocolate is the best answer.

Immediately after Valentine’s Day this year comes Mardi Gras, and then Lent, otherwise known to Catholics as getting serious about New Year’s resolutions.

So we’re going big for Valentine’s Day, and even if that is ordering in for you this year, we hope you do go big as well.

Patronize local businesses if you can, whether it’s a rose and a gift card from your local coffee hut, hot cocoa bombs from your local maker or cupcakes from your favorite local baker.

If you are at home and patient, you may want to try this cake. It’s not at all difficult, just a bit more time consuming than mixing a mix with oil, eggs and water.

Now that I’ve re-found all of my baking items after the giant January kitchen clean-out, I’m raring to go. And hope you are as well.

Here’s to any little reason to celebrate. We deserve it.

Three-Layer Chocolate Ganache Cake