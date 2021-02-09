Cookin' with Sal: Chocolate for the cure

From the bleak new year until Valentine’s Day, chocolate is the best answer.
Immediately after Valentine’s Day this year comes Mardi Gras, and then Lent, otherwise known to Catholics as getting serious about New Year’s resolutions.
So we’re going big for Valentine’s Day, and even if that is ordering in for you this year, we hope you do go big as well.
Patronize local businesses if you can, whether it’s a rose and a gift card from your local coffee hut, hot cocoa bombs from your local maker or cupcakes from your favorite local baker.
If you are at home and patient, you may want to try this cake. It’s not at all difficult, just a bit more time consuming than mixing a mix with oil, eggs and water.
Now that I’ve re-found all of my baking items after the giant January kitchen clean-out, I’m raring to go. And hope you are as well.
Here’s to any little reason to celebrate. We deserve it.
Three-Layer Chocolate Ganache Cake
- 4 cups all-purpose flour
- 2-1/4 cups sugar
- 3/4 cup baking cocoa
- 4 teaspoons baking soda
- 2-1/4 cups mayonnaise
- 2-1/4 cups cold brewed coffee
- 1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Filling:
- 1 cup sugar
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- 1 cup 2 percent milk
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 cup butter, softened
- 3/4 cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips
Ganache:
- 8 ounces semisweet chocolate, chopped
- 2 cups heavy whipping cream
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Glaze:
- 8 ounces semisweet chocolate, chopped
- 3/4 cup heavy whipping cream
- 1/4 cup butter, cubed
Preheat oven to 350. Line bottoms of three greased 9-inch round baking pans with waxed paper; grease paper. In a large bowl, whisk flour, sugar, cocoa and baking soda. Beat in the mayonnaise, coffee and vanilla. Transfer batter to prepared pans. Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pans for 10 minutes before removing to wire racks; remove the paper. Cool completely.
For the filling, in a small heavy saucepan, mix sugar and cornstarch. Whisk in milk. Cook and sir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Reduce heat to low; cook and stir 2 minutes longer. Remove from heat; stir in vanilla. Cool completely. In a large bowl, cream butter. Gradually beat in cooled mixture. Stir in chocolate chips.
For the ganache, place chocolate in a large bowl. In a small saucepan, bring cream just to a boil. Pour over the chocolate; let stand for 5 minutes. Stir with a whisk until smooth. Stir in vanilla. Cool to room temperature, stirring occasionally. Refrigerate, covered, until cold. Beat ganache just until soft peaks form, about 15 to 30 seconds (do not overbeat).
Place 1 cake layer on a serving plate; spread with half of the filling. Repeat layers. Top with remaining cake layer. Frost top and sides of cake with ganache. In a microwave-safe bowl, combine the chocolate, cream and butter listed for the glaze. Microwave at 50 percent power for 1 to 2 minutes or until smooth, strring twice. Cool slightly, stirring occasionally. Drizzle over the cake, allowing some to flow over the sides. Refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving. Serves 16.
Note: To make production a bit quicker, make cake layers ahead and freeze prior to final assembly.
(Recipe from tasteofhome.com)
