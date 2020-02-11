Cookin' with Sal: Chocolate overload

Beat eggs with spoon and add almond extract; add pie filling and mix well. Add cake mix. Batter will be very thick; spread in 9x13-inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes. While cake bakes, make frosting. Boil hard 1 cup sugar, butter and canned milk for 1 minute. Add chocolate chips, stir until melted and put on hot cake.

(Recipe by Anita L. Wolter Neubauer, "KMart 4069 Seasoned with Love" cookbook)

Chocolate Fantasy

1 package brownie mix

3/4 cup chopped pecans

3/4 cup Kahlua

2 large packages chocolate instant pudding

1 large tub whipped topping

1 package chocolate-covered soft caramels (peanut butter cups could be used instead)

Bake brownies with pecans in 9 by 13-inch pan as directed on box. Pour Kahlua over hot brownies when they come out of the oven.

Make both boxes of chocolate pudding in large bowl, but use only 4-½ cups of milk instead of 6 to make it richer and thicker. Refrigerate until ready to build dessert.

With sharp knife, cut candies in half. (Easier to do if you throw them in the fridge for a while first.)