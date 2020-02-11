Cookin' with Sal: Chocolate overload

Friday is Valentine’s Day and it’s not even Lent yet, so the possibilities with Friday night date night and saying yes to dessert loom large.
We’ll be dining out, because life is short and we don’t have far to drive.
This week, I have for you a from-scratch decadent chocolate cake, my favorite chocolate cake which is a snap to make, and the all-time classic “Sal gets a boy” chocolate fantasy dessert.
Enjoy your weekend and spoil those who spoil you.
Chocolate Ganache Cake
- 3/4 cup butter, softened
- 1-1/2 cups sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 3/4 cup sour cream
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2/3 cup baking cocoa
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
Filling:
- 4 ounces semisweet chocolate, chopped
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
Ganache:
- 8 ounces semisweet chocolate, chopped
- 3/4 cup heavy whipping cream
- 1/4 cup butter, cubed
In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add egg and vanilla; beat for 2 minutes. Combine buttermilk and sour cream. Combine the flour, cocoa, baking soda and salt; add to creamed mixture alternately with buttermilk mixture, beating well after each addition.
Pour into two greased and waxed paper-lined, 9-inch round baking pans. Bake at 350 for 20 to 25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near center comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes; remove from pans to wire racks. Gently peel off waxed paper; cool completely.
For filling, in a heavy saucepan, melt chocolate with cream over low heat. Remove from the heat; stir in vanilla. Transfer to a small bowl; chill until slightly thickened, stirring occasionally. Beat on medium speed until light and fluffy. Chill until mixture achieves spreading consistency.
For ganache, place chocolate in a bowl. In a saucepan, bring cream just to a boil. Pour over chocolate; add butter. Whisk until smooth. Chill until slightly thickened.
Place one cake layer on a serving plate; spread with filling. Top with remaining cake layer. Slowly pour ganache over top of cake. Store in the refrigerator. Serves 12 to 14.
(Recipe from "Best Loved Recipes," Taste of Home)
Chocolate Covered Cherry Cake
- 3 eggs
- 1 teaspoon almond extract
- 1 can cherry pie filling
- 1 devil's food cake mix
Frosting:
- 1 cup sugar
- 3 ounces canned (evaporated) milk
- 5 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 6 ounces chocolate chips
Beat eggs with spoon and add almond extract; add pie filling and mix well. Add cake mix. Batter will be very thick; spread in 9x13-inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes. While cake bakes, make frosting. Boil hard 1 cup sugar, butter and canned milk for 1 minute. Add chocolate chips, stir until melted and put on hot cake.
(Recipe by Anita L. Wolter Neubauer, "KMart 4069 Seasoned with Love" cookbook)
Chocolate Fantasy
- 1 package brownie mix
- 3/4 cup chopped pecans
- 3/4 cup Kahlua
- 2 large packages chocolate instant pudding
- 1 large tub whipped topping
- 1 package chocolate-covered soft caramels (peanut butter cups could be used instead)
Bake brownies with pecans in 9 by 13-inch pan as directed on box. Pour Kahlua over hot brownies when they come out of the oven.
Make both boxes of chocolate pudding in large bowl, but use only 4-½ cups of milk instead of 6 to make it richer and thicker. Refrigerate until ready to build dessert.
With sharp knife, cut candies in half. (Easier to do if you throw them in the fridge for a while first.)
In large clear glass bowl, spoon a layer of brownie mixture into bottom of bowl. (Don’t expect squares because the Kahlua makes them more like a pudding cake consistency.)
Top brownies with chocolate pudding, then arrange about half of candies over pudding. Top with a layer of Cool Whip, then repeat layers, ending with Cool Whip on top. Garnish top of bowl with a few reserved candy pieces.
Keep refrigerated until ready to serve in bowls.
(Sal original)
