Cookin' with Sal: Cuban and Q

For years and years, I’ve focused on regional cuisine of the two teams and cuisine popular in the host city for my Super Bowl food suggestions.
This year is no different, but unique because the host city is the home of one of the teams for the first time in the 55-year history of the game.
On Sunday, Tom Brady in his 10th Super Bowl will lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m., so the prolonged and perhaps painful (who/what is The Wknd?) halftime will be the perfect time for serving food.
Of course I expected to write about brats and cheese and hoped to add Buffalo wings to the menu. But that didn’t happen.
As it goes, this food is pretty good, and will make watching it a little less painful for all of those fans of all of those teams who did not reach the mountain peak.
One beloved coach I know said often that there were a helluva lot of great coaches in the NFL who never got to a Super Bowl. He knew how fortunate he was to coach in two, and back to back at that. The fact that the victory came first was bittersweet, because as glorious as it was, it made the next year’s loss that much more painful.
So snowshoe or ski if you must on Sunday, but get home in time to watch the game and enjoy this tasty food. And if your attitude about the Super Bowl is “blah,” remember how it felt to have no sports last spring into summer, and then remember how awful it was when we thought there would be no football.
I’d tell you who I’m pulling for, but then half of you would think I was dumb.
Authentic Cuban Sandwich
- 10-inch Cuban bread (French or Italian may be used, but you want to soft, smushy exterior instead of firm and crispy. You may also substitute challah or brioche, if that’s any easier to find here.)
- 2 tablespoons yellow mustard
- 3 ounces Swiss cheese, sliced
- 4 ounces ham (deli is fine), thinly sliced
- 3 ounces roasted pork
- 2 ounces genoa salami
- 3 ounces dill pickles, sliced thin
- 2 tablespoons butter
Preheat a panini press or a large cast iron skillet or griddle over medium heat.
Lay bread, open side up, on a work surface and spread the bottom and top halves with mustard. Layer top half with Swiss cheese and pickles. On bottom half, layer ham, pork and salami. Close sandwich, pressing gently.
Butter top and bottom of sandwich, place on panini press and apply moderate pressure until crisp on both sides, about 8 minutes. If using a cast iron skillet or griddle,melt some butter and add sandwich. Use a second pan to press on it as the first side crisps. When crisp, flip sandwich and continue cooking while pressing until crisp on both sides, about 10 minutes total. Slice sandwich in half diagonally and serve immediately. Serving size: half a sandwich.
Note: In researching the Cuban, which is thought of as having been born in Tampa, it was clear that these are the only ingredients for an authentic Cuban. If you add tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise or any other condiment, that will not be authentic.
(Recipe from soulfullymade.com)
Kansas City-Style Ribs
- 1-1/3 cups packed brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons each garlic powder, onion powder and smoked paprika
- 1-1/4 teaspoons each ground cumin, coarsely ground pepper and cayenne pepper
- 12 bone-in country-style pork ribs (about 7 pounds
Sauce:
- 2 tablespoons canola oil
- 1 medium onion, finely chopped
- 1 cup tomato sauce
- 1/3 cup dark brown sugar
- 1/4 cup ketchup
- 1/4 cup molasses
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon ground mustard
- 1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
In a small bowl, mix brown sugar and seasonings; sprinkle over ribs. Refrigerate, covered, at least 1 hour.
For sauce, in a large saucepan, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion; cook and stir 5 to 6 minutes or until tender. Stir in remaining ingredients; bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Remover from heat.
Wrap ribs in a large piece of heavy-duty foil; seal edges of foil. Grill, covered, over indirect medium heat 1-1/4 to 1-3/4 hours or until ribs are tender.
Carefully remove ribs from foil. Place ribs over direct medium heat; baste with some of the sauce. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes or until browned, turning and basting occasionally with remaining sauce. Serves 12.
(Recipe from tasteofhome.com)
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.