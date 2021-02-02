Cookin' with Sal: Cuban and Q

For years and years, I’ve focused on regional cuisine of the two teams and cuisine popular in the host city for my Super Bowl food suggestions.

This year is no different, but unique because the host city is the home of one of the teams for the first time in the 55-year history of the game.

On Sunday, Tom Brady in his 10th Super Bowl will lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m., so the prolonged and perhaps painful (who/what is The Wknd?) halftime will be the perfect time for serving food.

Of course I expected to write about brats and cheese and hoped to add Buffalo wings to the menu. But that didn’t happen.

As it goes, this food is pretty good, and will make watching it a little less painful for all of those fans of all of those teams who did not reach the mountain peak.

One beloved coach I know said often that there were a helluva lot of great coaches in the NFL who never got to a Super Bowl. He knew how fortunate he was to coach in two, and back to back at that. The fact that the victory came first was bittersweet, because as glorious as it was, it made the next year’s loss that much more painful.