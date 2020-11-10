Cookin' with Sal: Desserts for the feast

Whether you eat your desserts as brunch before dinner on the big day, after a dinner walk around the block, or for breakfast on Friday, desserts for the feast are an integral part.
Here are recipes for an easy, yummy trifle full of flavors of the season, the world’s best pie which is a labor of love and not easy, and a dessert made in the slow cooker that will have people asking, “how did she do that?”
And just another holiday food note: It’s not too late to share your favorite holiday recipe for the Star-Tribune’s Holiday Recipe Guide that publishes December 9. Send your recipe by November 14 to michelle.robinson@trib.com or mail to Holiday Recipes, c/o Casper Star-Tribune, P.O. Box 80, Casper, WY 82602.
Make one or two or all three, and share with your neighbors.
Pumpkin-Butterscotch Gingerbread Trifle
1 package (14½ ounces) gingerbread cake/cookie mix
4 cups cold milk
4 packages (1 ounce each) instant butterscotch pudding mix
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon ground ginger
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
¼ teaspoon ground allspice
1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin
1 carton (12 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed
Prepare and bake gingerbread mix according to package directions for cake. Cool completely.
Break cake into crumbles; reserve 1/4 cup crumbs. In a large bowl, whisk milk, pudding mixes and spices until mixture is thickened, about 2 minutes. Stir in pumpkin.
In a 3½ qt. trifle or glass bowl, layer one-fourth of the cake crumbs, half of the pumpkin mixture, one-fourth of the cake crumbs and half of the whipped topping; repeat layers. Top with reserved crumbs. Refrigerate until serving.
(Recipe adapted from tasteofhome.com)
Caramel-Pecan Apple Pie
- 7 cups sliced peeled tart apples
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 3/4 cup chopped pecans
- 1/3 cup packed brown sugar
- 3 tablespoons sugar
- 4-1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 1/4 cup caramel ice cream topping, room temperature
- 1 unbaked pastry shell (9 inches)
- 3 tablespoons butter, melted
Streusel Topping:
- 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 2/3 cup chopped pecans
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 6 tablespoons cold butter
- 1/4 cup caramel ice cream topping, room temperature
In a large bowl, toss apples with lemon juice and vanilla. Combine the pecans, sugars, cinnamon and cornstarch; add to apple mixture and toss to coat. Pour caramel topping over bottom of pastry shell; top with apple mixture (shell will be full). Drizzle with butter.
In a small bowl, combine the flour, pecans and sugar. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle over filling.
Bake at 350 for 55 to 65 minutes or until filling is bubbly and topping is browned. Immediately drizzle with caramel topping. Cool on a wire rack. Yield: 8 servings.
(Recipe courtesy of “2008 Taste of Home Annual Recipes”)
Pumpkin Pie Pudding
- 1 can (15 ounces) solid-pack pumpkin
- 1 can (12 ounces) evaporated milk
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup biscuit/baking mix
- 2 large eggs, beaten
- 2 tablespoons butter, melted
- 2-1/2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- Sweetened whipped cream or vanilla ice cream, optional
Combine first eight ingredients. Transfer to a greased 3-qt. slow cooker.
Cook, covered, on low until a thermometer reads 160 degrees, 6-7 hours. If desired, serve with whipped cream.
Note: To make homemade pumpkin pie spice, combine 4 teaspoons cinnamon, 2 teaspoons ginger, 1 teaspoon cloves and 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg.
(Recipe from tasteofhome.com)
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!