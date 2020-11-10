Cookin' with Sal: Desserts for the feast

Whether you eat your desserts as brunch before dinner on the big day, after a dinner walk around the block, or for breakfast on Friday, desserts for the feast are an integral part.

Here are recipes for an easy, yummy trifle full of flavors of the season, the world’s best pie which is a labor of love and not easy, and a dessert made in the slow cooker that will have people asking, “how did she do that?”

And just another holiday food note: It’s not too late to share your favorite holiday recipe for the Star-Tribune’s Holiday Recipe Guide that publishes December 9. Send your recipe by November 14 to michelle.robinson@trib.com or mail to Holiday Recipes, c/o Casper Star-Tribune, P.O. Box 80, Casper, WY 82602.

Make one or two or all three, and share with your neighbors.

Pumpkin-Butterscotch Gingerbread Trifle

1 package (14½ ounces) gingerbread cake/cookie mix

4 cups cold milk

4 packages (1 ounce each) instant butterscotch pudding mix

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg