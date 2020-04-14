Cookin' with Sal: Easy weeknight suppers

So, how is everybody?
As for me, I’m still missing cooking for more than just me and the friend. Still missing Sunday dinner. Still missing the chaos that happens when all nine or 10 of us are together.
Nope, I don’t just sit at home and nap and watch movies.
Yep, I still cook. Just haven’t figured out an appropriate way to share what I make.
So if you are working from home and home schooling and worrying about distant loved ones and wishing this too would pass, you are not alone.
Know that first off.
And when it comes to cooking, you have plenty of virtual company from those who also haven’t a clue what to make for dinner, even though they have bought more “groceries” in the last month than they usually do in a year.
My chest freezer is full to the top and so every time I need or want something, it’s like a frozen scavenger hunt to try and find it.
Long for the day when I can shop a farmer’s market for fresh produce, drop by a store for some meat, a bakery for some great bread, and go home and make just that.
Here are two quick supper ideas that are very inexpensive and go together quickly. Especially note the reference in the first to pantry organization. First, I don’t have a pantry. But if I did, it still wouldn’t be organized. At all.
April is half over. That is something for which to be extremely grateful.
Dinner in a Bag
Get a head start on dinner by assembling a pantry kit. Measure dry macaroni and the spice mixture into separate zip plastic bags, then store in a paper bag with the canned tomatoes.
1 pound ground beef
2 cans (14-½ ounces each) stewed tomatoes
¼ cup dried minced onion
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon chili powder
¼ to ½ teaspoon pepper
¼ teaspoon sugar
1 cup uncooked elbow macaroni
In a large skillet, cook beef over medium heat until no longer pink; drain. Add the tomatoes, seasonings and sugar; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes.
Stir in macaroni; cover and simmer for 15 minutes. Uncover; simmer until macaroni is tender and the sauce is thickened. Serves 4.
Fish Stick Sandwiches
¼ cup butter, melted
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 package (11.4 ounces) frozen breaded fish sticks
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
6 hot dog buns, split
Shredded lettuce, chopped onion and chopped tomatoes, optional
In a shallow bowl, combine the butter and lemon juice. Dip fish in butter mixture. Place in a single layer in an ungreased baking pan.
Bake at 400 degrees for 15 to 18 minutes or until crispy. Spread mayonnaise on bottom of buns; add fish sticks. Top with lettuce, onion and tomato if desired. Replace bun tops. Serves 6.
(Recipes from “Most Requested Weeknight Favorites,” Taste of Home)
