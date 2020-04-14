Cookin' with Sal: Easy weeknight suppers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

So, how is everybody?

As for me, I’m still missing cooking for more than just me and the friend. Still missing Sunday dinner. Still missing the chaos that happens when all nine or 10 of us are together.

Nope, I don’t just sit at home and nap and watch movies.

Yep, I still cook. Just haven’t figured out an appropriate way to share what I make.

So if you are working from home and home schooling and worrying about distant loved ones and wishing this too would pass, you are not alone.

Know that first off.

And when it comes to cooking, you have plenty of virtual company from those who also haven’t a clue what to make for dinner, even though they have bought more “groceries” in the last month than they usually do in a year.

My chest freezer is full to the top and so every time I need or want something, it’s like a frozen scavenger hunt to try and find it.

Long for the day when I can shop a farmer’s market for fresh produce, drop by a store for some meat, a bakery for some great bread, and go home and make just that.