Cookin' with Sal: Eating in the great outdoors

The street that links my house with the friend’s is the major route from our tiny town to its residents’ favorite “lake.”

On Friday afternoons and Sunday afternoons, it’s the perfect place to see boats of all sizes, motor homes and four-wheelers beginning and ending a weekend spent in the great outdoors.

I am still coveting a motor home, not so much to “camp” in the wilderness but for tailgating in Laramie and visiting our friends who frequent the lake. It would be great fun to socialize and then tuck in without worrying about a drive home in the dark.

As we observe on Friday afternoons, everything is all buttoned up and pretty, while Sunday afternoon, most have straps flapping, water dripping after the 49-mile trip and, in the case of four-wheelers, mud from top to bottom.

When you’re in the woods, on the mountain or at the lake, it’s important that people eat more than Slim Jim’s and Cheez-Its.

Whether your preference is cooking over a campfire, on a grill in the backyard or in your darling, tiny RV kitchen, here are some recipes you might want to try.

And the next time you see two old folks on the porch enjoying a beverage, honk and wave. We might just wave back.