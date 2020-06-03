Cookin' with Sal: Eating in the great outdoors

The street that links my house with the friend’s is the major route from our tiny town to its residents’ favorite “lake.”
On Friday afternoons and Sunday afternoons, it’s the perfect place to see boats of all sizes, motor homes and four-wheelers beginning and ending a weekend spent in the great outdoors.
I am still coveting a motor home, not so much to “camp” in the wilderness but for tailgating in Laramie and visiting our friends who frequent the lake. It would be great fun to socialize and then tuck in without worrying about a drive home in the dark.
As we observe on Friday afternoons, everything is all buttoned up and pretty, while Sunday afternoon, most have straps flapping, water dripping after the 49-mile trip and, in the case of four-wheelers, mud from top to bottom.
When you’re in the woods, on the mountain or at the lake, it’s important that people eat more than Slim Jim’s and Cheez-Its.
Whether your preference is cooking over a campfire, on a grill in the backyard or in your darling, tiny RV kitchen, here are some recipes you might want to try.
And the next time you see two old folks on the porch enjoying a beverage, honk and wave. We might just wave back.
Campfire Pancakes with Peanut Maple Syrup
- 1 package (6-1/2 ounce) chocolate chip muffin mix
- 2/3 cup 2 percent milk
- 1 large egg, lightly beaten
- 1/2 cup miniature marshmallows
- 1/4 cup butterscotch chips
- 1/4 cup maple syrup
- 1 tablespoon chunky peanut butter
In a large bowl, combine muffin mix, milk and egg; stir just until moistened. Fold in marshmallows and chips.
Lightly grease a griddle; heat over medium heat. Pour batter by 1/4 cupfuls onto griddle. Cook until bubbles on top begin to pop and bottoms are golden brown. Turn; cook until second side is golden brown.
Meanwhile, microwave maple syrup and peanut butter in 10- to 20-second intervals until heated through. Serve with pancakes.
Potato-Sausage Foil Packets
- 1 medium green pepper
- 1 medium sweet red pepper
- 1 medium sweet yellow paper
- 1 package (14 ounce) smoked turkey kielbasa, sliced
- 2 large potatoes, cut into wedges
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 4 teaspoons lemon juice
- 4 teaspoons olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- Lemon wedges, optional
Cut the peppers into 1-inch pieces; place in a large bowl. Toss with next seven ingredients. Divide mixture among four double thicknesses of heavy-duty foil (about 18- by 12-inches). Fold foil around mixture, sealing tightly.
Grill, covered, over medium heat until the potatoes are tender, 30 to 35 minutes. Open foil carefully to allow steam to escape. If desired, serve with lemon wedges. Serves 4.
(Recipes from “Most Requested Recipes”)
