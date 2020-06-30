Cookin' with Sal: Fabulous food for the Fourth

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fourth of July food is never a bad idea, even if you are not having a multi-state, multi-generational gathering this year.

This space assumes that you have the main dishes figured out, whether that might be burgers and dogs, steaks, brisket, which is ever-popular around these parts, or chicken and fish on the grill.

The miracle of my magazine obsession is pretty much this -- when I need inspiration in the kitchen, I read a magazine from cover to cover and nearly always find an inspiration awaiting. So it was with this corn, which was insanely delicious. Although I cooked it in the oven the first time, I am considering wrapping each individual ear in foil and grilling them the next time. And I think I will leave the ears whole, rather than cutting them in half.

My probably near death electric oven needed more than 25 minutes to crisp the bacon, more like 35 or 40, so set your timer for 25 and then check them after that. We also like super crispy bacon, and that's a challenge to pull it before it moves quickly from crispy to burned.