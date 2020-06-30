Cookin' with Sal: Fabulous food for the Fourth

Fourth of July food is never a bad idea, even if you are not having a multi-state, multi-generational gathering this year.
This space assumes that you have the main dishes figured out, whether that might be burgers and dogs, steaks, brisket, which is ever-popular around these parts, or chicken and fish on the grill.
The miracle of my magazine obsession is pretty much this -- when I need inspiration in the kitchen, I read a magazine from cover to cover and nearly always find an inspiration awaiting. So it was with this corn, which was insanely delicious. Although I cooked it in the oven the first time, I am considering wrapping each individual ear in foil and grilling them the next time. And I think I will leave the ears whole, rather than cutting them in half.
My probably near death electric oven needed more than 25 minutes to crisp the bacon, more like 35 or 40, so set your timer for 25 and then check them after that. We also like super crispy bacon, and that's a challenge to pull it before it moves quickly from crispy to burned.
You may recall that I was gifted a giant amount of rhubarb several weeks ago, and the dump cake I made to start things off was a huge success. That could not be easier, but if you want something a bit more special for the Fourth, try this pie. I do not like meringue, never have, so I would double crust this because who doesn't love double pie crust anytime?
While your flag flies and your neighborhood has a little kid bike parade instead of the larger celebrations you might have become accustomed to, I'd ask you to think about the freedom that we, until recently, probably took for granted -- to worship when we wanted, to travel when and where we wanted, to eat out when and where we wanted, even to shop when and where we wanted.
And then I'd ask you to remember how hard it was to win those freedoms in the first place. We have much for which to be grateful, especially this weekend.
The Pioneer Woman's Bacon-Wrapped Corn
- 1/4 cup honey
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 6 ears of corn, shucked and halved
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
- Black pepper, to taste
- 12 slices of bacon
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Combine the honey and cayenne in a small bowl and set aside.
Toss the corn in a large bowl with the vegetable oil, salt and black pepper. Wrap each piece of corn with a slice of bacon, starting at one end and spiraling around the cob, overlapping the bacon slightly. Tuck the end of the bacon under itself to secure it.
Place the corn seam-side down on the prepared baking sheet. Brush the bacon with the spicy honey. Roast, turning the corn over halfway through, until the corn is tender and the bacon is browned and crispy, about 25 minutes. Serves 6.
(Recipe from The Pioneer Woman magazine, summer 2020)
Strawberry-Rhubarb Meringue Pie
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/4 cup whole wheat pastry flour
- 1/4 cup ground almonds
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 cup cold butter, cubed
- 2 tablespoons cold water
Filling:
- 1 egg, lightly beaten
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 2 cups chopped fresh or frozen rhubarb, thawed
- 1-1/2 cups sliced fresh strawberries
Meringue:
- 3 egg whites
- 1/4 teaspoon almond extract
- 6 tablespoons sugar
In a food processor, combine the all-purpose flour, pastry flour, almonds and salt; cover and pulse until blended. Add butter; cover and pulse until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. While processing, gradually add water until dough forms a ball.
Roll out pastry to fit a 9-inch pie plate. Transfer pastry to pie plate. Trim pastry to 1/2 inch beyond edge of plate; flute edges.
In a large bowl, combine the egg, sugar, flour and cinnamon; stir in rhubarb and strawberries. Transfer to prepared crust. Bake at 375 degrees for 35-40 minutes or until filling is bubbly. Place pie on a wire rack; keep warm. Reduce heat to 350 degrees.
In a large bowl, beat egg whites and extract on medium speed until soft peaks form. Gradually beat in sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time, on high until stiff peaks form. Spread over hot filling, sealing edges to crust.
Bake for 15 minutes or until golden brown. Cool on a wire rack for 1 hour; refrigerate for 1-2 hours before serving. Serves 8.
(Recipe from tasteofhome.com)
