Cookin' with Sal: From the pantry and the freezer

Who goes to the grocery store the week before vacation? Not me. Well, not in the past anyway. Like most of our life, grocery shopping has changed dramatically in the last 12 days.

The day we returned from a rainy trip to Arizona, I placed a large online grocery order, expecting to pick it up the next day. Nope, the first available slot was for five days in the future. But the order was canceled before I picked it up. Not a big deal. Just had to go in the store instead.

I have almost no canned goods in my pantry, but I do have some random things. And now, I’ve begun to think about cooking randomly, using what is in the pantry and in the bottom of the freezer.

If you are in the same boat, I have come up with a few things you might want to try. And if you don’t have every ingredient listed, maybe your daughter or your neighbor or your friend does. You can still socially distance and share ingredients.