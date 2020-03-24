Cookin' with Sal: From the pantry and the freezer

Who goes to the grocery store the week before vacation? Not me. Well, not in the past anyway. Like most of our life, grocery shopping has changed dramatically in the last 12 days.
The day we returned from a rainy trip to Arizona, I placed a large online grocery order, expecting to pick it up the next day. Nope, the first available slot was for five days in the future. But the order was canceled before I picked it up. Not a big deal. Just had to go in the store instead.
I have almost no canned goods in my pantry, but I do have some random things. And now, I’ve begun to think about cooking randomly, using what is in the pantry and in the bottom of the freezer.
If you are in the same boat, I have come up with a few things you might want to try. And if you don’t have every ingredient listed, maybe your daughter or your neighbor or your friend does. You can still socially distance and share ingredients.
The first night back from vacation, I grabbed some cans and one scant pound of hamburger (I typically buy a three-pound tube and sort of split it evenly). I used a can of tomato sauce, a can of Rotel, a can of black beans and a can of Great Northern beans and some chili powder. It was kind of like chili and thicker than soup. For a quick meal as we did laundry and found our bearings, it was tasty. I called it “pantry chili.”
Then I saw some frozen red meat sauce in the freezer and found a few lasagna noodles in the cupboard. Layered with any kind of cheese you might have, you can make a very poor man’s lasagna. Bonus if you have mushrooms and a fresh clove of garlic to add to the sauce or real Parmesan to grate over the top.
You can make homemade pizza with a tube of biscuits, crescent rolls or anything you might have for a make-do crust. I know you can make pizza dough from scratch but I didn’t have any flour and couldn’t find any.
When the kids were at home and hungry and the cupboard was nearing bare-ish, their go-to was breakfast burritos. The thing is, you can put almost anything in them, just a few eggs scrambled makes a ton of burritos, and they fill hungry folks up quickly. The next time you see soft tortillas, buy an extra pack and throw them in the freezer.
Happy hunting. We will get through this.
Pioneer Woman’s Seven Can Soup
- 1 can meat-only chili
- 1 can 15-ounce kidney beans
- 1 can (15-ounce) pinto beans
- 1 can (15-ounce) black beans
- 1 can (15-ounce) diced tomatoes
- 1 can (15-ounce) corn
- 1 can (10-ounce) Rotel
- Salt And Pepper, to taste
- 8 ounces Velveeta, cubed
Without draining the cans, empty the corn, chili, kidney beans, pinto beans, black beans, tomatoes and tomatoes with green chilies into a large pot over high heat. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes to bring all the flavors together. Add salt and pepper as needed.
Dice the cheese and stir it into the soup until melted. Serve immediately. Serves 6.
(Recipe from The Pioneer Woman, 2015)
(Note: Because I feed a big-time meat eater almost every night, I threw a small amount of browned ground beef in with the other ingredients and he loved it.) Honestly, it’s delicious without as well.
